Rail disruptions and roadworks in your area over the next week

Here are road closures and works in your area to avoid over the next week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Don’t get caught at any empty train platform or stuck in traffic if you’re travelling around inner north and east London over the next week.

Here are some planned rail disruptions and major roadworks across Hackney, Islington, Tower Hamlets and Newham to avoid from tomorrow (Saturday, January 29) to Friday, February 4.

RAIL

On the Overground, there will be no service on the Overground between Gospel Oak and Barking this Sunday (January 30).

Replacement buses will operate between Gospel Oak and Seven Sisters, and between Walthamstow Central and Barking.

On TfL Rail, there will be a reduced service between noon and 10pm this Sunday.

Four trains per hour will run between Liverpool Street and Shenfield.

ROAD

Islington

There will be roadworks in Junction Road, near St John's Grove, in Upper Holloway all week.

Emergency works by Thames Water in Caledonian Road, just south of Hillmarton Road, are expected to be completed on Wednesday. Delays in the area are likely until then.

Hackney

Albion Road in Clissold will have roadworks by Beatty Nursery Centre from Wednesday.

Expect delays in Hackney Road around the junction with Queensbridge Road in Haggerston on Thursday and Friday.

Tower Hamlets

There will be roadworks in Bethnal Green Road on both days this weekend.

Work is continuing in Cambridge Heath Road by Old Bethnal Green Road, so avoid that area if you can.

There will be a road closure in Cable Street, near Cannon St Road, for three days from Thursday.

Delays are likely around Westferry Circus at Canary Wharf until next Sunday, February 6, while a lane is closed for roadworks.

There are also ongoing works nearby in Marsh Wall.

A lane will be closed in Mile End road tomorrow and Sunday.

Newham

Upton Road, next to West Ham Park, will be closed tomorrow and on Sunday while Thames Water carry out works.

A section of High Street North in East Ham will be closed for two weeks from Monday.

Emergency gas works in High Street South - next to East Ham Nature Reserve and near the A13 Newham Way - are scheduled to continue until Wednesday.

Delays are likely around Barking Road in Canning Town until Tuesday.