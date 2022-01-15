Watch out for these roadworks across Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Newham over the next week - Credit: Fiona Hanson/PA Archive/PA Images

Are you travelling in inner north and east London this weekend and during next week?

We took a look at planned rail disruptions and major roadworks across Hackney, Islington, Tower Hamlets and Newham.

Here are some of the potential delays to avoid, starting today - Saturday, January 15.

Rail

Underground

Weekend night tube services on the Central and Victoria lines could be severely disrupted from 7pm onwards, with potentially little or no service through the night and into the next morning.

This is due to planned driver strikes, which TfL warns could affect the two lines every Friday and Saturday night until June.

On London Overground, there is no service this weekend between Highbury & Islington and West Croydon/Crystal Palace/Clapham Junction - including the Night Tube service.

Also on the Overground, there are changes to services between Gospel Oak and Barking between January 18-21.

The 11.30pm train from Gospel Oak to Barking and the 11.35pm train from Barking to Gospel Oak will not run.

Planned works will start today - January 15 - on the Bank branch of the northern line, meaning there will be no service between Moorgate and Kennington until mid May 2022.

London Buses Route 733 will operate between Moorgate and Oval via Bank, London Bridge, Borough, Elephant & Castle and Kennington on Monday to Friday.

On TfL Rail, a reduced service will run between Liverpool Street and Shenfield this Sunday.

Four trains will run per hour between 10am-11.30pm.

Roads

Islington

Delays are likely in Farringdon Road until February 25 due to TfL works.

Halton Road is closed until January 21 due to G. Network works.

Multi-way signals are in place Calabria Road until January 17 due to G. Network works.

Further G. Network works mean delays are possible in Beresford Road until January 21.

Hackney

There are multi-way signals in Queensbridge Road until January 17 while G. Network works take place.

Delays are possible until January 18 on Hackney Road for the same reason.

From January 14 until January 21, G. Network works may cause delays on Lansdowne Drive .

Lea Bridge Road is closed due to Thames Water works until January 25.

Tower Hamlets

Delays are likely on Cambridge Heath Road until February 7 due to council works.

Nelson Street is closed until 6pm today - January 15 - as Tower Hamlets Council is undertaking works.

Delays are likely in Marsh Wall until February 2 as Global Utility Connections works are underway.

Thames Water works in Upper North Street mean delays are expected until 5pm today.

Newham

Emergency road works in Victoria Dock Road mean there will be a closure until January 20.

Jenkins Road is closed and delays are likely due to Cadent gas works until January 31.

Ongoing works by Newham Council mean Silvertown Way will be closed until September 30.

Similarly, Bradfield Road and North Woolwich Road remain closed, with delays likely.