Islington hustings to be held on active travel

A rider uses the cycle route down Liverpool Road, Islington - Credit: André Langlois

An online hustings will be held on the subject of "active travel" as electoral campaigning picks up in Islington.

Elections take place on Thursday, May 5 for council seats in every ward in Islington.

The changing nature of the streets, including the introduction of low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs), has been one of the borough's biggest talking points in recent years and will be a key issue with voters.

The active travel hustings has been organised for Monday April 25 by Islington Living Streets and Cycle Islington, which campaign for better conditions for people walking and cycling.

The main political parties have been invited to take part, and candidates will take questions posed by members of the public.

Chaired by Islington Gazette editor André Langlois, the event will take place on Monday, April 25, 6.30pm to 8pm.

To book a place, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/islington-active-travel-hustings-tickets-291790913477