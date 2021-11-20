A few major roadworks and planned rail disruptions are taking place across Tower Hamlets, Islington, Hackney and Newham this week - Credit: Transport for London

Here are some of the major roadworks and planned rail disruptions across Tower Hamlets, Islington, Hackney and Newham to watch out for this weekend and over the coming week to Friday, November 26.

ROAD

Delays are likely at York Way at the junction with Copenhagen Street because of temporary traffic lights and road works.

Watch out for delays at Old Street junction too, where one lane of three is shut on City Road southbound as a result of the new road lay out.

Temporary traffic signals in use as a result of Thames Water works are expected to cause delays at Highgate Hill, at the junction of Dartmouth Park Hill, until Tuesday (November 23).

Delays are possible due to lane restrictions in Newham High Street between Rick Roberts Way and Abbey Lane - also as a result of Thames Water works

Moderate delays are expected on the A118 High Street, Stratford, in both directions between Bow Roundabout at the junction with the A12 and Great Eastern Road. The Bow Flyover is currently reduced to one lane eastbound.

There is a weight restriction on a section of the High Street, because of works being carried out by Thames Water and Newham Council. Vehicles over 7.5 tonnes are being diverted eastbound along Great Eastern Road and westbound via Bow Roundabout. Vehicles over the weight limit are to follow the signed diversion.

Temporary signals in operation due to emergency gas leak repairs on Romford Road in Newham, at the junction of High Street North and Station Road, until Wednesday (November 24).

Commercial Road will be closed in both directions between Whitechapel High Street and Manningtree Street to facilitate a crane operation from 11.30pm today (November 19) until Monday (November 22). There will also be temporary traffic signals in use in Whitechapel High Street at the junction of Leman Street as part of the same works from 10pm.

Commercial Road, near Whitechapel High Street junction, will have multi-way signals in place until Monday (November 22).

RAIL



No closures or service changes are planned for Underground, TfL Rail, c2c or DLR this weekend or next week.

However, on the London Overground, there will be no service on Sunday (November 21) from 10pm between Highbury and Islington and Dalston, and replacement buses will be in operation.

There will also be no service between Camden Road and Stratford on the same day from 9.45pm, again with replacement buses in operation.

The bus will stop at Camden Road, Holloway Road (for the Piccadilly line), Highbury & Islington (for Caledonian Road and Barnsbury), Canonbury (St Paul's Road), Dalston Junction (for Dalston Kingsland: Eastbound buses serve Stop K in Dalston Lane for this closure only), Hackney Central, Homerton, Hackney Wick and Stratford.

Last westbound buses continue beyond Camden Road on request for stations to Richmond.