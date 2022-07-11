Islington best borough for 'healthy streets', report finds

Islington London’s best borough for healthy streets, a city-wide report has found.

The Healthy Streets Scorecard, which ranks boroughs on the action taken to create healthier streets, places Islington as highest-scoring borough for a second time in its 2022 results, excluding the City.

Islington has the highest proportion of school streets (36 schools – almost half), traffic is cut during drop-off and pick-up times.

Cllr Rowena Champion, Islington’s lead for environment and transport, said: “Our school streets, people-friendly streets and 20mph roads make it easier for people to walk, cycle and scoot, and for local people to make healthier choices that are more environmentally friendly."

She added: "We know there is more to be done and we will keep taking action to create healthy streets in Islington, as we strive to create a greener, cleaner, healthier borough.”

Islington has the lowest level of car ownership in London, with 33 cars per 100 households, and the third highest proportion of streets covered by low-traffic neighbourhoods, with 44%.

The 2022 Healthy Streets Scorecard - Credit: Healthy Streets Scorecard



