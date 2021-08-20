Tube partial closure and road delays in Islington this week

Published: 6:04 PM August 20, 2021

Underground lines are set to be affected this week. - Credit: Archant

Ahead of the week, check out our traffic and travel news for Islington.

On the road

Old Street West and City Road South at Old Street roundabout will be closed due to adjustment works to traffic lanes at Old Street Junction from August 27 to August 31.

Southgate Road at the junction with Northchurch Road will have temporary traffic signals due to resurfacing work between August 22 and September 2. There may be delays.

On Holloway Road leading up to the junction of St John’s Way a number of side roads have gas work roadworks on dates throughout August 19 to August 31. Possible delays leading on to St John’s Way.

You may also want to watch:

On the Tube and London Overground

Wood Green to Cockfosters stations on the Piccadilly line will be closed from August 28 to August 30.

Engineering works will affect trains between 9.47pm and 10.34pm both ways between Stratford, and Clapham Junction and Richmond on the London Overground from August 23 to August 25. Please check before you travel.

Some trains will not run each way between Barking and Gospel Oak on the London Overground between 7.54pm and 11.30pm from August 23 to August 26. Please check before you travel.

On the Trains

Trains between Finsbury Park and Moorgate each way will instead run between Kings Cross and Moorgate each way from August 28 to August 30. This is so maintenance and enhancement works can be carried out to improve passenger safety