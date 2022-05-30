Platinum Jubilee: All the road closures in Islington

A street party commemorating the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012. The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is being marked with a special four day bank holiday weekend from June 2-5 - Credit: PA

Islington Council has announced the full list of road closures due to events linking to the Platinum Jubilee this week.

Thirty-two roads across the borough will be impacted by celebrations as Islington residents celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne.

The council has distributed £33,000 to community groups to fund more than 60 of the 95 planned events.

These will take place in faith venues, council estates, parks, care homes and streets across Islington and will include picnics, cream teas, street parties and a women’s football tournament. Residents are encouraged to look out for information in their neighbourhoods, as groups will be promoting their own events to their local communities.

Councillor Una O’Halloran said: “Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee is a wonderful opportunity for Islington’s residents to connect with their friends and neighbours. The wide range of events and activities on offer across the borough will provide chances for people of all ages to get involved and feel included.

“To those residents who are able to enjoy a long weekend away from work, I encourage you to treat yourself to a picnic or a walk in one our lovely parks to relax and boost your mental health."