Platinum Jubilee: All the road closures in Islington
- Credit: PA
Islington Council has announced the full list of road closures due to events linking to the Platinum Jubilee this week.
Thirty-two roads across the borough will be impacted by celebrations as Islington residents celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne.
The council has distributed £33,000 to community groups to fund more than 60 of the 95 planned events.
These will take place in faith venues, council estates, parks, care homes and streets across Islington and will include picnics, cream teas, street parties and a women’s football tournament. Residents are encouraged to look out for information in their neighbourhoods, as groups will be promoting their own events to their local communities.
Councillor Una O’Halloran said: “Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee is a wonderful opportunity for Islington’s residents to connect with their friends and neighbours. The wide range of events and activities on offer across the borough will provide chances for people of all ages to get involved and feel included.
“To those residents who are able to enjoy a long weekend away from work, I encourage you to treat yourself to a picnic or a walk in one our lovely parks to relax and boost your mental health."
Platinum Jubilee Events Road Closures: Islington
Ref
Road to be closed
Closure date
Closure start and end time
1
Hungerford Road (from 48 to 62)
05/06/2022
12.00 - 17.00
2
Highbury Hill (Gillespie to Aubert Park)
05/06/2022
10.00 -20.00
3
Ambler Road from 52 to 66
29/05/2022
13.00 - 16.00
4
Plimsoll Road (between Ambler Road and St Thomas's Road)
05/06/2022
12.00 - 20.00
5
St John Grove (from St John UH school to junction with Pemberton Gdns)
04/06/2022
10.00 - 19.00
6
Alexander Road (Between Cornwallis and Holloway Road)
04/06/2022
10.00 - 20.00
7
Whitehall Park (between Cressida Road and Pauntley Street)
05/06/2022
09.00 - 23.30
8
Melgund Road
05/06/2022
13.00 - 18.00
9
Crowland Terrace (from NorthChurch Road to Englefield Road)
05/06/2022
08.00-21.00
10
Elizabeth Ave (from Halliford St to Yeates St entrance)
05/06/2022
09.00 - 20.00
11
Ormond Road/Lambton Road
05/06/2022
10.00 - 18.00
12
Leconfield Road (From cnr of Poet Road to the little leg leading to Green Lanes)
05/06/2022
15.00 - 20.00
13
Goodinge Road
03/06/2022
08.00 - 19.00
14
Raleigh St (From jct with Queen's Head St to border with No. 13)
02/06/2022
13.00 - 21.30
15
Kiver Road and Fortnam Road
05/06/2022
11.30 - 19.30
16
Gallia Road
05/06/2022
09.00 -21.00
17
College Cross (between Barnsbury St and Islington Park St)
05/06/2022
00.01 - 23.59
18
Marriot Road and Stonest St
05/06/2022
10.30 - 17.00
19
Monsell Road (between Ambler Road and Avenell Road)
04/06/2022
09.00 - 18.30
20
Frederica St
03/06/2022
10.30 - 17.30
21
Sussex Way
04/06/2022
10.00 - 17.00
22
Penn Road (53 - 59)
04/06/2022
12.00 - 18.00
23
Belitha Villas
05/06/2022
12.00 - 21.00
24
Gresley Road
03/06/2022
10.00 - 23.00
25
Hugo Road
11/06/2022
10.00 - 23.00
26
98 - 98b St Paul's St
05/06/2022
11.00 - 20.00
27
Story St
02/06/2022
15.00 - 20.00
28
Charlton Place (from jct with Colebrook Row to jct with Camden Passage)
05/06/2022
08.00 - 22.00
29
Cloudesley Place
02/06/2022
09.00 - 20.00
30
Waterlow Road
05/06/2022
12.00 - 20.00
31
Chatterton Road
12/06/2022
13.00 - 18.00
32
Tavistock Terrace
03/06/2022
10.00 - 16.00