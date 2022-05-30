News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Platinum Jubilee: All the road closures in Islington

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 12:08 PM May 30, 2022
A street party commemorating the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012

A street party commemorating the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012. The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is being marked with a special four day bank holiday weekend from June 2-5 - Credit: PA

Islington Council has announced the full list of road closures due to events linking to the Platinum Jubilee this week.

Thirty-two roads across the borough will be impacted by celebrations as Islington residents celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne.

The council has distributed £33,000 to community groups to fund more than 60 of the 95 planned events.

These will take place in faith venues, council estates, parks, care homes and streets across Islington and will include picnics, cream teas, street parties and a women’s football tournament. Residents are encouraged to look out for information in their neighbourhoods, as groups will be promoting their own events to their local communities.

Councillor Una O’Halloran said: “Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee is a wonderful opportunity for Islington’s residents to connect with their friends and neighbours. The wide range of events and activities on offer across the borough will provide chances for people of all ages to get involved and feel included.

“To those residents who are able to enjoy a long weekend away from work, I encourage you to treat yourself to a picnic or a walk in one our lovely parks to relax and boost your mental health." 

Platinum Jubilee Events Road Closures: Islington

Ref

Road to be closed

Closure date

Closure start and end time

1

Hungerford Road (from 48 to 62)

05/06/2022

12.00 - 17.00

2

Highbury Hill (Gillespie to Aubert Park)

05/06/2022

10.00 -20.00

3

Ambler Road from 52 to 66

29/05/2022

13.00 - 16.00

4

Plimsoll Road (between Ambler Road and St Thomas's Road)

05/06/2022

12.00 - 20.00

5

St John Grove (from St John UH school to junction with Pemberton Gdns)

04/06/2022

10.00 - 19.00

6

Alexander Road (Between Cornwallis and Holloway Road)

04/06/2022

10.00 - 20.00

7

Whitehall Park (between Cressida Road and Pauntley Street)

05/06/2022

09.00 - 23.30

8

Melgund Road

05/06/2022

13.00 - 18.00

9

Crowland Terrace (from NorthChurch Road to Englefield Road)

05/06/2022

08.00-21.00

10

Elizabeth Ave (from Halliford St to Yeates St entrance)

05/06/2022

09.00 - 20.00

11

Ormond Road/Lambton Road

05/06/2022

10.00 - 18.00

12

Leconfield Road (From cnr of Poet Road to the little leg leading to Green Lanes)

05/06/2022

15.00 - 20.00

13

Goodinge Road

03/06/2022

08.00 - 19.00

14

Raleigh St (From jct with Queen's Head St to border with No. 13)

02/06/2022

13.00 - 21.30

15

Kiver Road and Fortnam Road

05/06/2022

11.30 - 19.30

16

Gallia Road

05/06/2022

09.00 -21.00

17

College Cross (between Barnsbury St and Islington Park St)

05/06/2022

00.01 - 23.59

18

Marriot Road and Stonest St

05/06/2022

10.30 - 17.00

19

Monsell Road (between Ambler Road and Avenell Road)

04/06/2022

09.00 - 18.30

20

Frederica St

03/06/2022

10.30 - 17.30

21

Sussex Way

04/06/2022

10.00 - 17.00

22

Penn Road (53 - 59)

04/06/2022

12.00 - 18.00

23

Belitha Villas

05/06/2022

12.00 - 21.00

24

Gresley Road

03/06/2022

10.00 - 23.00

25

Hugo Road

11/06/2022

10.00 - 23.00

26

98 - 98b St Paul's St

05/06/2022

11.00 - 20.00

27

Story St

02/06/2022

15.00 - 20.00

28

Charlton Place (from jct with Colebrook Row to jct with Camden Passage)

05/06/2022

08.00 - 22.00

29

Cloudesley Place

02/06/2022

09.00 - 20.00

30

Waterlow Road

05/06/2022

12.00 - 20.00

31

Chatterton Road

12/06/2022

13.00 - 18.00

32

Tavistock Terrace

03/06/2022

10.00 - 16.00

