Published: 11:37 AM July 21, 2021

Two Tube stations in Islington will experience service reductions in the evenings this week due to line closures on the Hammersmith & City and Circle Lines.

Due to staff shortages caused by Covid-19 isolations, neither line will operate after 10pm, three hours before its usual closure.

Farringdon and King’s Cross St Pancras will be without service from either line after this time.

Transport for London (TfL) has advised passengers to complete their journeys by 9pm.

However, the Metropolitan Line will continue to operate its regular service on the northern half of the Circle Line, which includes both Farringdon and King’s Cross St Pancras.

The line closures will be in place until at least Sunday after vital control room staff were told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace.

A spokesperson for TfL said: “From 6.30pm and 7pm respectively, the Hammersmith & City and Circle Lines will begin ramping down, with a full line closure from 10pm.

“We’re advising customers to complete their journeys by 9pm and apologise to them for any disruption.”

Last week, the government announced that TfL will be part of a pilot scheme introducing daily testing so staff can avoid self-isolating.



