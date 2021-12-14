Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced the Night Overground will return this Friday - December 17 - Credit: PA

The Night Overground between Highbury & Islington and New Cross Gate is set to return this week after being suspended due to the pandemic.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced the news today - December 14 - confirming the service will resume this Friday.

Transport for London (TfL) said restoring the Night Overground will help the 1.6 million people who work at night in the capital and provide "another safe transport option for all Londoners".

The mayor said: "Returning just in time for the key festive period, this is another milestone in London’s recovery, linking up diverse and vibrant areas of the city and offering a quick, easy and safe way to get around.”

Earlier this year, Mr Khan launched the Women’s Night Safety Charter, which set out guidance to help venues, operators, charities, councils and businesses improve safety at night for women.

TfL’s general manager of London Overground, Rory O’Neill, heralded the returning night service as an "extra safe, green and affordable transport option".