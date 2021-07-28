News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Traffic & Travel

Petition begins for reduction of traffic on Liverpool Road

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 12:18 PM July 28, 2021   
A petition has launched about traffic on Liverpool Road

A petition has launched about traffic on Liverpool Road - Credit: Andre Langlois

More than 100 have signed a petition calling on Islington Council to take action to reduce levels of traffic on Liverpool Road. 

Lucy Facer, who started the change.org campaign, said the street has "illegal" levels of air pollution and now carries more traffic than nearby Upper Street, an A road.  

The council has been blamed for making modifications to Highbury Corner that have caused the build-up of congestion along Liverpool Road – a major connecting passage. 

Lucy wrote: “This is affecting the lives of residents who are experiencing ill health, stress and sleepless nights due to the huge volumes of traffic.

“We want the council to take immediate action to reduce traffic and protect the health of residents.”

You may also want to watch:

At the time of writing, 130 had signed the petition. 

Islington Council has not announced any plans to reduce traffic in Liverpool Road.

Most Read

  1. 1 Historic Archway site set for major housing development after land sale
  2. 2 Hundreds gather for Tony Eastlake funeral in Islington
  3. 3 Flooding recovery begins after evening of chaos
  1. 4 Upcoming Hackney and Islington road and rail disruptions
  2. 5 'Extreme' noise complaint as 150 gather for Islington party
  3. 6 Emirates to reopen for Covid jabs as council looks to entice residents
  4. 7 Statue in Noel-Baker Peace Garden replaced in Islington after 35 years
  5. 8 Parkrun returns! Hundreds get back on track across north London
  6. 9 Meet the owner of the Camden Passage shop window where nothing is for sale
  7. 10 New Lidl to open in Finsbury Park's Arts Building next week

The authority said nitrogen dioxide levels outside St Mary Magdalene Academy in Liverpool Road were 36µg/m3 when assessed. A 2019 report found the levels were within the 40µg/m3 legal level of NO2. 

In a statement, the council said: “[We have] been listening to local people, who have long been calling for quieter, safer and greener streets. 

“By creating people-friendly streets, we can reduce traffic by making walking, wheeling, and cycling safer and easier. 

“The schemes also support our ambition to create a net zero carbon borough by the year 2030. The need for these measures is highlighted by (a) rise in traffic.”

The authority said the “people-friendly” schemes are essential for making it easier for residents to travel by not driving and by stopping vehicles cutting through neighbourhoods.

More neighbourhoods could follow, the next being in Barnsbury and St Mary’s, where a public engagement programme is under way. 

To see the petition, click here.

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The London Underground 

Two Tube lines closed after 10pm as TfL staff isolate due to Covid

benjamin salmon

Logo Icon
David Harrison's wife. He is spokesman for Living Streets Islington

Climate Emergency | Opinion

What do smoking and People Friendly Streets have in common?

David Harrison, Islington Living Streets

Logo Icon
Metropolitan Police undated handout photo of Besnik Berisha (left) and Kaziku Tuwisana who have been

Crime

Two men jailed for life after double murder

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Thunder storms are set to break up a succession of days without rain in north London.

London Weather

This is when thunder storms could hit north London

William Mata

Author Picture Icon