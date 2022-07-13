Consultation on proposed TfL bus cuts extended

TfL has given people more time to have their say on proposed bus route cuts in Islington and across London - Credit: PA

Transport for London (TfL) has extended a consultation on proposed cuts and changes to bus routes due to "exceptionally high" interest.

Route 4, running between Archway and Blackfriars, is among those the services that could be could be cut under plans to make cost savings.

Cuts have also been proposed to the 56, 43, 135, 205, 254, 259 and 476 buses, along with plans to re-route the 214.

In total, 250 buses and 16 routes across London could be removed from service as a result of the review.

TfL says savings need to be made with customer numbers still "significantly below" pre-pandemic levels.

A consultation on the proposed changes was initially due to close on Tuesday (July 12) but people now have until Sunday, August 7 to have their say.

A TfL spokesperson said customers, communities and stakeholders "may need more time to review, understand and provide feedback".

They added: "Thank you to everyone that has already responded to the consultation.

"Your comments have been gratefully received and recorded, and do not need to be resubmitted."

Visit https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/busreview to take part.