News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Traffic & Travel

Consultation on proposed TfL bus cuts extended

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 8:46 AM July 13, 2022
A London bus

TfL has given people more time to have their say on proposed bus route cuts in Islington and across London - Credit: PA

Transport for London (TfL) has extended a consultation on proposed cuts and changes to bus routes due to "exceptionally high" interest.

Route 4, running between Archway and Blackfriars, is among those the services that could be could be cut under plans to make cost savings.

Cuts have also been proposed to the 56, 43, 135, 205, 254, 259 and 476 buses, along with plans to re-route the 214.

In total, 250 buses and 16 routes across London could be removed from service as a result of the review.

TfL says savings need to be made with customer numbers still "significantly below" pre-pandemic levels.

A consultation on the proposed changes was initially due to close on Tuesday (July 12) but people now have until Sunday, August 7 to have their say.

A TfL spokesperson said customers, communities and stakeholders "may need more time to review, understand and provide feedback".

Most Read

  1. 1 Petition launched against large music events at Finsbury Park
  2. 2 Woman shot in Green Lanes 
  3. 3 Six week jail term for Kings Cross iPhone thief
  1. 4 Finsbury Leisure Centre: Have your say as early proposals for site released
  2. 5 Islington best borough for 'healthy streets', report finds
  3. 6 Call for 'full and transparent process' over Ocado plans
  4. 7 Nicki Minaj fans disappointed as she is forced to leave London event
  5. 8 Clerkenwell attack: Man sought after boy stabbed in stomach
  6. 9 Police help manage Wireless Festival crowds ahead of Nicki Minaj performance
  7. 10 'Debut from Jesus and Arteta's Arsenal formation choices'

They added: "Thank you to everyone that has already responded to the consultation.

"Your comments have been gratefully received and recorded, and do not need to be resubmitted."

Visit https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/busreview to take part.

Transport for London
Islington News

Don't Miss

Fatma Tonbul at Angel Café and Restaurant with Ozgur Tonbul and Adnan Kel 

Essex Road cafe closes after 27 years

Tania Alasady

Logo Icon
James Sinclair, 31, of Poplar, stabbed 40-year-old Shadika Patel in the chest

London Live News

Guilty: Killer who murdered lone woman at bus stop

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
City of London Academy Highgate Hill

Knife Crime

Police called to 'youth with knife trying to climb school gates'

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Some of the north London offenders who were jailed in June 2022

London Live News

Jailed: 9 north London offenders put behind bars in June

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon