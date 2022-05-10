News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Commuters face severe delays on London Overground

Holly Chant

Published: 4:50 PM May 10, 2022
Updated: 4:59 PM May 10, 2022
The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Severe delays are currently affecting Overground services between Highbury and Islington and Clapham Junction. - Credit: Kris Wood

Severe delays are being reported on the London Overground this afternoon.

Transport for London (TfL) has stated that there are currently severe delays between Highbury and Islington and Clapham Junction. 

The delays are due to an earlier points failure at Peckham Rye. 

There is a good service on all other Transport for London services, except for a partial closure on the northern line due to planned upgrade works. 

A spokesperson for TfL said that Network Rail has "fixed the issue" which impacted services across the transport system. 

However, they added that it takes time for "all services to recover". 

People affected by the delays can find out the best way to re-plan their journey via TfL's journey planner at tfl.gov.uk/plan-a-journey.

Update: Services have now returned to normal.


