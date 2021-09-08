News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Delays to St Pancras services after person hit by train

William Mata

Published: 9:46 AM September 8, 2021   
St Pancras train station in London. Picture: PA Images/Philip Toscano

St Pancras train station in London. Picture: PA Images/Philip Toscano

Trains in and out of St Pancras International are being disrupted after a person was hit by a train between the London terminal and Luton.

East Midlands Railway has said services are currently unable to run and that two of the four lines into the station are closed. 

Disruption is expected on the line up to Luton for several hours today (Wednesday, September 8). 

There has been no condition update on the person struck by the train, at the time of writing.

East Midlands announced the event at around 8.30am on Twitter.

A statement on their website added: “Our trains are unable to call at Luton, two of the four lines between Luton and London are still closed, we will run a reduced train service between Luton and London St Pancras International in both directions.

“At present we are expecting the line to re-open in the next two hours. As soon as the line is open again, our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again. We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 11.30am.”

The company advised travelling on alternative routes to destinations such as Sheffield, Derby, Nottingham and Leicester. 

For more information, visit: www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk 

