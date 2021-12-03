Strike action will hit Central and Victoria line Night Tube services this weekend
- Credit: TfL
Travellers in London have been warned of “severe disruption” to the Night Tube this weekend, as drivers stage a second round of strikes in a row over weekend rotas.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out for eight hours from Friday and Saturday evenings on the Central and Victoria lines, where the Night Tube is due to run.
The weekend overnight service, introduced in 2016, was suspended last year because of the pandemic.
Its resumption last weekend was disrupted by industrial action.
The union claims Transport for London (TfL) has “ripped up” an agreement on drivers being allowed to choose whether to work on night services.
Further strikes are planned in the run-up to Christmas.
TfL said drivers will only work four nights a year, adding that new rosters have been agreed by other unions.
