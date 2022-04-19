Motorcyclist crash closes Stroud Green Road

Stroud Green Road has been reopened following a motorcyclist crash on April 19 - Credit: Google Maps

A Finsbury Park Road was closed this afternoon following a motorcyclist crash.

Police were called just after 5.30pm today (April 19) to reports of a collision involving a motorcyclist in Stroud Green Road.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.

A Met Police spokesperson confirmed the motorcyclist was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

No other vehicles were reported to have been involved and the road has now been reopened.



