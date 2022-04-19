News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Motorcyclist crash closes Stroud Green Road

Chantelle Billson

Published: 7:49 PM April 19, 2022
Updated: 7:52 PM April 19, 2022
Stroud Green Road

Stroud Green Road has been reopened following a motorcyclist crash on April 19 - Credit: Google Maps

A Finsbury Park Road was closed this afternoon following a motorcyclist crash. 

Police were called just after 5.30pm today (April 19) to reports of a collision involving a motorcyclist in Stroud Green Road.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.

A Met Police spokesperson confirmed the motorcyclist was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

No other vehicles were reported to have been involved and the road has now been reopened. 


