Motorcyclist crash closes Stroud Green Road
Published: 7:49 PM April 19, 2022
Updated: 7:52 PM April 19, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A Finsbury Park Road was closed this afternoon following a motorcyclist crash.
Police were called just after 5.30pm today (April 19) to reports of a collision involving a motorcyclist in Stroud Green Road.
Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.
A Met Police spokesperson confirmed the motorcyclist was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.
No other vehicles were reported to have been involved and the road has now been reopened.