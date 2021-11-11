Emily Thornberry whizzes around Islington on new e-bikes

TIER has unveiled 500 e-bikes in Islington this week, with Emily Thornberry one of the first to try them out - Credit: TIER

Five hundred new electric bicycles have been rolled out across Islington, with local MP Emily Thornberry among the first to go for a spin through Exmouth Market.

Sustainable mobility company TIER launched the e-bikes today - November 11 - and hopes to roll out the alternative transport option across London in 2022.

The company said the bikes will help cut congestion and pollution in the capital by "encouraging Londoners to move around the city in a sustainable way".

The e-bikes are already available in Paris and Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

TIER's Georgia Yexley said the brand is "passionate about cutting emissions and improving air quality" across European cities.

"We’re really excited to bring our e-bikes to London following their successful introduction in York this year.

"With the ULEZ expanding and Londoners thinking more about how they can travel sustainably, we want to provide them with an active and sustainable as well as accessible and affordable option to get around the city.”

The e-bikes will initially be available from parking bays across Islington and will be charged at the same rate as e-scooters - £1 to unlock and 15p per minute of riding.

Islington Council’s executive member for environment and transport, Rowena Champion, said: "We’re working tirelessly to help tackle the climate emergency by making Islington a cleaner, greener, healthier place to live."

“By enabling more sustainable modes of transport, we can make the borough a place where everyone – including the approximately 70 per cent of Islington households that do not own a car – travel safely and easily.

"The arrival of TIER e-bike service in Islington will provide another environmentally-friendly, convenient and fun way to travel around our borough, and we look forward to seeing local people taking up the opportunity to use them."

The brand behind the new scheme calls itself a "fully climate-neutral company" and employs local teams who travel through the city on electric cargo bikes and vans to replace flat batteries on-site.

This means vehicles do not have to go to a warehouse to be recharged.

Last year, Islington Council’s waste and cleaning team was given six new e-bikes to replace their diesel vans, so they could get around without polluting the environment.