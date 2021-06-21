Published: 4:11 PM June 21, 2021

A men at work road sign next to a traffic jam in central London - Credit: PA

Here is a round up of some of the disruptions that could delay your travel this upcoming week, from today (Monday, June 21).

On the road:

Roadworks are on Seven Sisters Road construction zone on the A503. Traffic can be expected on Seven Sisters Road near the junction with Medina Road will be delayed due to Thames Water works. Lane restrictions northbound between Medina Road and Yonge Park will be in place until July 2.

There will be a road closure on Lordship Road in Woodberry Grove until July 9.

Shoreditch High Street (A10) is closed in both directions between Holywell Lane and New Yards Inn for construction works. A contraflow system is in operation reducing the width of the carriageway in both directions during works related to the Shoreditch Village development until June 29, affecting New Inn Yard, Old Nichol Street and Redchurch Street.

TfL works at Old Street Junction will cause delays in all directions as a new road layout is implemented to make the roundabout more pedestrian and cycle-friendly. The work should be finished by autumn 2022.

Stoke Newington High Street (A10) is closed in both directions at the junction of Rectory Road. Temporary signals and lane restrictions will be in place during traffic signal upgrade works until July 9.

Traffic is moving slowly in both ways from the top of Upper Street, past Highbury Corner roundabout and just past Holloway Road tube station.

Temporary traffic signals are in place for Cadent Gas works until June 27 in Canonbury Road at the junction of Canonbury Square.

Newington Green will be affected by temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A105 Green Lanes at Aden Grove.

Hornsey Road (A103) will be affected in both directions at the junction of Marlborough Road, as temporary traffic signals are implemented during Thames Water works until July 11.

Archway Road will see delays when restrictions are in operation at the junction of Tollhouse Way, as traffic light signal upgrade works are implemented. Works are currently confined to the footways and central reservations.

Drivers stand alongside stationary cars in a traffic jam in central London - Credit: PA

Rail:

Holloway Road tube station is exit only due to a faulty lift.

There is no escalator service at Seven Sisters tube station from the northbound London Overground platform until further notice.