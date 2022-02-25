Planned strikes will affect all Underground lines on Tuesday and Thursday, with potentially no Tube services running - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

No one wants to be stranded at a station platform or stuck in traffic when travelling.

So if you're travelling in Hackney, Islington, Tower Hamlets and Newham over the next week, there are potential travel delays you should be aware of - from Tube strikes to emergency road works.

Here are some planned rail disruptions and major roadworks from tomorrow - Saturday, February 26 - to next Friday, March 4.

Rail

Tube strikes planned across all lines.



Potentially no service on Tuesday 1 and Thursday 3 March.



Services next morning also affected.



Underground

RMT strike action is planned across all Underground lines throughout Tuesday and Thursday, March 1 and 3.

TfL is warning of "severe disruption" on all lines, with potentially no Underground service at all.

Other services - including TfL Rail, DLR and Overground, as well as National Rail - are not included in the strike action but are expected to be much busier than usual.

People using other services from stations also served by the Underground should check before they travel due to possible station closures.

Underground services on Wednesday and Friday, March 2 and 4, are also likely to be severely disrupted during the morning peak before returning to normal later.

Overground

There will be reduced service between Willesden Junction and Stratford tomorrow night and throughout Sunday.

The 9.02am Willesden Junction to Stratford train will start at Camden Road at 9.24am and the last train at 11.03pm from Stratford to Willesden Junction won't run.

The last trains from Stratford will be at 10.31pm to Willesden Junction and 10.46pm to Camden Road.

TfL Rail

On Sunday - February 27 - there will be no service between Liverpool Street and Shenfield.

People are advised to use Underground connections between Liverpool Street and Stratford.

Replacement buses will be running.

Road

Islington

A lane will be closed in Isledon Road in Finsbury Park from Monday to Thursday.

There will be works in Liverpool Road near Islington Park Street until Friday.

A lane will remain closed all week in St John Street near Chadwell Street while emergency works continue.

Delays are also likely around the junction of Clerkenwell and Farringdon roads.

Hackney

Roadworks from Monday to Friday are likely to cause congestion in Newington Green Road just south of Newington Green.

Works are beginning on Monday in Mare Street between the market and Victoria Park Road, so expect delays in the area all week.

There are also roadworks in Kenworthy Road near Wick Health Centre.

Watch out for a road closure in Broadway Market from Monday to Friday.

Tower Hamlets

Over the weekend, delays are likely in Commercial Street in Spitalfields and a lane will be closed in Leman Street near Alie Street.

A lane will be closed in Commercial Road in Whitechapel, near Jubilee Street, from Monday to Friday.

Two-way signals will be in place in Marsh Wall near the roundabout with Westferry Road on Tuesday.

A lane will be closed in Leamouth Road from Monday.

Newham

In East Ham, there will be a road closure in High Street North over the weekend.

Central Park road will also be closed around Creighton Avenue from Tuesday to Thursday, with a diversion via Barking Road in place.

A lane will be closed on West Ham Lane next to Stratford Park until the end of Monday.

In Forest Gate, there will be roadworks in Upton Lane just south of Romford Road on Monday and Tuesday, so expect delays.

A section of Katherine Road will also be closed this weekend.