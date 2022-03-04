Some of the disruptions to watch out for in Islington, Hackney, Newham and Tower Hamlets over the coming week - starting tomorrow (March 5) - Credit: Archant

Planning on travelling around Hackney, Islington, Tower Hamlets and Newham over the next week?

In the days following widespread strikes across the Underground network, there are more potential travel delays to be aware of in the coming days.

Here are some planned disruptions on the road and railways, from tomorrow - Saturday, March 5 - to next Friday, March 11.

Roads

Hackney

UK Power Networks will be working on Grove Road from March 7-25.

Thames Water will be working on Andrews Road from March 8-10.

There will be a lane closure in Urswick Road from 8pm on March 9 until 4am on March 10.

Multi-way signals will be in place on Bocking Street from 8am on March 9 until 6pm on March 10.

Islington

Islington Council will be working on St John Street from March 5-13.

There will be a lane closure on Kings Cross Road from 8am on March 7 until 6pm on March 30.

Ongoing Thames Water works on Amwell Street are due to finish at midnight on March 6.

There will be a lane closure on Ronalds Road from 8pm on March 10 until 5am on March 12.

Tower Hamlets

Hellings Street will be closed on March 5 and 6 due to works being undertaken by Hyperoptic Ltd.

Tower Hamlets Council will be working on Belgrave Street from 9.30am on March 7 until 3pm on March 9, and on Ravenscroft Street throughout the day.

The Rotherhithe Tunnel will be closed from 10pm on March 7 until 5am on March 8.

There will be a lane closure on Cambridge Heath Road from March 10-16 due to works being done by Thames Water.

Newham

Newham Council will be working on Stokes Road and High Street North from 8am on March 7 until 5pm on March 18.

The council will also be working on Barking Road from 9am on March 7 until 2pm on March 10.

There will be a closure on Bedford Road from 8am on March 7 until 6pm on March 9.

The lane closure on Lower Lea Crossing, which has been in place since January 10, will end at 10pm on March 9.

Rail

On Sunday - March 6 - c2c services will be diverted to start from and terminate at London Fenchurch Street - and will call additionally at West Ham - due to engineering works.

On the London Underground, there are a number of closures to keep an eye out for.

On Saturday and Sunday - March 5 and 6 - there will be no Central Line service between Bethnal Green and Loughton/Woodford (via Hainault).

There will also be no DLR in operation on either day between Stratford International and Woolwich Arsenal, or between West Ham and Woolwich Arsenal.

The Night Tube service on the Central and Victoria lines will also be disrupted in line with weekend strikes planned until June 19.

On the Overground, there will be no service between Highbury & Islington and Dalston Junction on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be no service between Liverpool Street and Chingford, or between Liverpool Street and Enfield Town/Cheshunt until 10.15am on Sunday (March 6).