News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Trampoline: Camden Passage's top café with a heart

Logo Icon

Julia Gregory Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:58 AM June 13, 2022
Updated: 11:08 AM June 13, 2022
Pranav Chopra and Lydia Gebereywhanes of Trampoline in Camden Passage

Pranav Chopra and Lydia Gebereywhanes of Trampoline in Camden Passage - Credit: Julia Gregory

“I like customer service because I grew up with people, to chat with them, I like that,” said barista Lydia Gebereywhanes.

She is one of the team working at Trampoline, a new café in Islington’s popular Camden Passage. It grew from an idea brewed up during the pandemic by Pranav Chopra.

He runs the Nemi Teas company, which distributes tea to a network of 500 cafes and provides employment to refugees.

They stay with the project for six to 12 months before moving into other work with its help.

People come from countries as diverse as Pakistan, Syria, Sudan, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Iran and Afghanistan through the support of Groundwork London.

He said for some it was the first time they had a payslip, National Insurance paid and a pension. He realised that the pandemic meant people were less likely to buy takeaway tea. Instead his staff went to work at some of the cafes they supplied.

In February they opened Trampoline which sells tea and coffee, cakes, sandwiches and has also got a drinks licence.

Most Read

  1. 1 Islington scammers jailed after preying on elderly victims
  2. 2 Holloway crash: Man dies after car overturns on Seven Sisters Road
  3. 3 New Aldi on Old Street to open this month
  1. 4 6 people evacuated as crews deal with 'unknown substance' in Islington
  2. 5 Archway stabbing: Teen found guilty of killing schoolboy Romario Opia
  3. 6 Ofsted look into safeguarding concern at Islington school
  4. 7 'Ain't nobody isolated tonight': The Killers rock Emirates Stadium
  5. 8 Former council election candidate cleared of assault and intimidation
  6. 9 Islington hairdresser gets MBE after lockdown service
  7. 10 Trampoline: Camden Passage's top café with a heart

Staff get training through a foundation run by the Goring Hotel and earn the London Living Wage.

“There is so much untapped talent, you could not ask for anything better, their ethos is great," said Mr Chopra.

Ms Gebereywhanes said: “I learnt everything from room service to housekeeping and ironing and events at the St Paul’s Hotel in Covent Garden and learnt about coffee at the Air Press Café.”

A keen coffee drinker who loved her daily brew in her home country of Eritrea she learnt about the technical aspects of making lattes and cappuccinos and espressos.

Now she is getting to enjoy meeting regulars and tourists attracted by Camden Market’s independent shops and antique and vintage stores.

Before the pandemic she worked in housekeeping and had experience of customer service at her family’s supermarket in Eritrea.

She would eventually like to become a sous chef and open her own restaurant – with Eritrean food on the menu.

Trampoline is one of a series of social enterprise food businesses making Islington their home.

Migrateful runs a cookery school  at the Peel Institute, Clerkenwell, with classes run by migrant chefs who showcase food from their home countries.

They face legal and language barriers to work and Migrateful aims “to empower and celebrate our chefs on their journey to employment and independence.”

Islington News

Don't Miss

Highbury Fields School in Highbury Hill

Highbury LTN to stay as two neighbourhoods merge in boost for Blue Badge...

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Some of the people from north London who were jailed in May 

London Live News

Jailed: 10 north London offenders put behind bars in May

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Seven streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery across Cambridgeshire in March 2022. 

London Live News

Which streets won £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery?

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Generic stock image of money - or how much Will Mata spends on coffee every week

How much Islington residents could save on council tax in this scheme

William Mata

Author Picture Icon