Islington's London Overground ticket offices facing a cut in their opening hours

PUBLISHED: 12:28 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 10 October 2019

Transport for London u-turned on plans to close ticket offices at stations earlier this year. Picture: TfL

Ticket offices at two London Overground stations in Islington will have their opening hours drastically cut by new proposals, according to a transport union.

The RMT said that Caledonian Road and Barnsbury and Canonbury will only be open for 12.5 hours a week, between 7.30am and 10am on Monday to Friday.

The overall proposals across the capital add up to more than 65 per cent of cuts. The union said Transport for London's proposals are an attempt to "cut costs and maximise profits."

TfL cancelled proposals earlier this year to close ticket offices altogether after a campaign by the union.

It is still concerned that if the move goes ahead, stations will become less safe, secure and accessible and that passengers will not be able to buy all types of tickets and services at a machine.

It also believes it makes it easier for London Overground to close more ticket offices in the future.

However a TfL spokesperson said all stations will still be staffed from 15 minutes before the first train in a morning to 15 minutes after the last.

The RMT will be holding a "day of action" during tomorrow's rush hour to try and rally passenger support.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "RMT will be fighting to keep ticket offices fully open and oppose the proposed cuts and we expect the same widespread support from the travelling public that we had when fought to save ticket offices last year."

Jonathan Fox, TfL's director of rail and sponsored services, said: "We made clear back in the spring that, after listening closely to the views of Londoners, ticket offices on London Overground will remain open during the times of day when customers need them most.

"The busiest ticket offices will continue to operate the same hours as they do now. At quieter stations, ticket offices will be open a minimum of 7.30am to 10am Monday to Friday, and longer where there is customer demand. Only one station that currently has a ticket office will not have one in the future owing to the space being required for the much-needed installation of a lift. For the RMT to suggest otherwise is untrue."

