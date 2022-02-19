Travel disruptions around Newham, Tower Hamlets, Islington and Hackney - Credit: PA

Storm Eunice has disrupted travel across London and the UK this week.

Several train lines are still running reduced services, including National Rail and LNER, so check whether your train is delayed or cancelled before heading to the station.

If you're travelling in and around Newham, Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Islington over the coming days, here are some potential disruptions to look out for - starting today (Saturday, February 19).

Rail

On London Overground, there is no service between Sydenham and West Croydon until Sunday morning (February 20). Bus replacements are in place.

From Monday to Thursday there is no service after 10.45pm each night between Hackney Downs and Chingford.

Passengers are advised to use London Underground connections between Liverpool Street and Walthamstow Central. Replacement buses operate.

On TfL Rail, there is no service between Liverpool Street and Shenfield this weekend.

Passengers are advised to use London Underground connections between Liverpool Street and Stratford.

On the Victoria line, there is planned strike action every Friday and Saturday night between 8.30pm and 4.29am the following morning - check before you travel.

Road

Newham

Delays are possible on Westfield Avenue due to pipeline works until February 23.

A diversion route is in place on Brydges Road until August 14.

Temporary traffic lights on Lake House Road could cause delays, with works due to finish on March 11.

Roadworks on Sutton Road mean delays are likely until June 9.

Tower Hamlets

Morville Street is closed for Thames Water works, due to finish on March 11.

A lane is closed on Commercial Road for works until February 20.

Delays are possible on Fern Street until March 5 due to council works.

Temporary traffic lights are in place on Devas Street until February 24 - delays are likely.

Hague Street is also closed for water works until February 21.

Hackney

Thames Water works have closed Muir Road, due to reopen on February 24.

Stoke Newington Church Street has two-way traffic control in place until February 22.

Temporary traffic lights are in place on Navarino Road for G Network works, due to finish by February 25.

Islington

G Network works have closed Mildmay Road until March 2. Thornhill Road is closed until February 28.

Liverpool Road has temporary traffic controls in place for G Network works, due to finish by February 28.

Thames Water works mean Bingfield Street is closed until February 23.