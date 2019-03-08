Islington Big Issue seller dies: Tributes to 'wonderful' Andy Wotton

Whitecross Street's The Big Issue seller Andy Wotton died on September 2, 2019. Picture: The Big Issue Archant

A beloved Big Issue seller known for his gentle character and "wonderful" conversation has died.

Andy Wotton, 52, sold the magazine outside Waitrose in Whitecross Street but succumbed to a long-term illness last week and died on Tuesday morning.

Bereaved community members in the south of the borough have made a shrine of flowers and memories to mark the spot where Andy, who was originally from Scotland, worked.

Marion Paddock, of Old Street, who'd known Andy for more than a decade, told the Gazette: "He was a lovely bloke. It was a shock but maybe not unexpected.

"He had failing health over the years. He was always saying he was ill or poorly. Everyone knew him. If you see the tribute outside Waitrose I think you would realise he was popular and well liked.

"He was our Barbican [Big Issue] guy and he will be very missed. I think as a small community his presence was felt and his loss will be felt."

Marion said Andy was a gentle man who only spoke kindly of people and was always drinking orange Lucozade and eating vanilla jellies.

"He had lovely lost puppy dog eyes," Marion added, "and sometimes he looked like he carried the world on his shoulders.

"Other times he would give you a cheeky smile. He mattered to me and he mattered to my family and it will be very empty going to Waitrose and not seeing him - it's the community's loss."

She now fears her friend will get a "paupers burial".

One of the many messages left at his shrine reads: "Andy, I will miss our conversations together and always loved talking to you. You gave me great advice and I miss you so much. Always so friendly and funny. Love and peace. Thank you for your friendship."

Other customers have said Andy kindly watched over their bikes and dogs when they popped into the supermarket, and gave out tokens for trolleys to those who'd forgot them.

Cllr Troy Gallagher (Lab, Bunhill) said: "Very sad to hear of Andy's death, who was a much loved and familiar face in Whitecross Street, selling The Big Issue outside Waitrose and chatting to locals. Another familiar face gone but not forgotten."