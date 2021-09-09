Published: 4:39 PM September 9, 2021 Updated: 5:20 PM September 9, 2021

More than £10,000 has been raised for the charities supported by a 25-year-old woman who unexpectedly died after complaining of a 'severe headache'.

Gaia Young became violently sick on July 20 after spending the day cycling in the sun, according to her mother Dorit, with whom she lived in Gibson Square, Barnsbury.

She was taken to University College London Hospital (UCLH) in Euston by ambulance and transferred to intensive care, where she died the next day.

UCLH has launched an investigation into her death, which is unexplained following an inconclusive first post-mortem.

Gaia was the daughter of the late aristocrat Lord Michael Young, who died aged 86 when she was five, and her half-brother through her father is the writer and social commentator Toby Young.

Gaia Young, who has died unexpectedly aged 25 - Credit: Busayo Agbetuyi

You may also want to watch:

Paying tribute to Gaia, her Dorit, said: "I read somewhere a parent knows success when a child turns out better than oneself. Gaia was definitely a better version of me and certainly lived a lot of what Michael was and represented.

"She was a fragile child borne into a very difficult family, the last love child to an aging father, the best daughter I could have wished for, the most loyal friend to her friends, so empathetic to friends in distress, giving to many charities and never really talking much about it and being very humble."

Her childhood friend who attended Camden School for Girls with her, Busayo Agbetuyi, added: "Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Gaia, will remember her kindness, intelligence, creativity, free spirited nature and her bravery in always being her authentic self.

"Our sadness of her passing is more than words can say."

Former Camden School for Girls pupil, Gaia Young - Credit: Dorit Young

Gaia Young, centre, with two of her friends - Credit: Busayo Agbetuyi

Busayo is hoping to raise £15,000 to to create a lasting memorial in her name, and to support three charities that Gaia supported.

The first - Little Princess Trust - provides human hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair to illness, and Gaia had donated her own hair to the charity just before she died.

Other beneficiaries include the Skid Row Running Club, which uses the power of running to improve the lives of those at risk of homelessness and addiction - a charity Gaia and Dorit came across while travelling in California - and the Covid-19 Homeless Taskforce, for which Gaia regularly volunteered.

To donate see bit.ly/3tpOOjE.