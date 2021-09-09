News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Aristocrat's daughter, 25, died unexpectedly after developing 'severe headache'

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 4:39 PM September 9, 2021    Updated: 5:20 PM September 9, 2021
Former Camden School for Girls pupil, Gaia Young, in El Salvador

Former Camden School for Girls pupil, Gaia Young, in El Salvador - Credit: Busayo Agbetuyi/ Dorit Young

More than £10,000 has been raised for the charities supported by a 25-year-old woman who unexpectedly died after complaining of a 'severe headache'.

Gaia Young became violently sick on July 20 after spending the day cycling in the sun, according to her mother Dorit, with whom she lived in Gibson Square, Barnsbury.

She was taken to University College London Hospital (UCLH) in Euston by ambulance and transferred to intensive care, where she died the next day. 

UCLH has launched an investigation into her death, which is unexplained following an inconclusive first post-mortem.

Gaia was the daughter of the late aristocrat Lord Michael Young, who died aged 86 when she was five, and her half-brother through her father is the writer and social commentator Toby Young. 

Gaia Young, who has died unexpectedly aged 25

Gaia Young, who has died unexpectedly aged 25 - Credit: Busayo Agbetuyi

You may also want to watch:

Paying tribute to Gaia, her Dorit, said: "I read somewhere a parent knows success when a child turns out better than oneself. Gaia was definitely a better version of me and certainly lived a lot of what Michael was and represented.

"She was a fragile child borne into a very difficult family, the last love child to an aging father, the best daughter I could have wished for, the most loyal friend to her friends, so empathetic to friends in distress, giving to many charities and never really talking much about it and being very humble."

Most Read

  1. 1 Whitecross Street Party to host more than 25 renowned street artists
  2. 2 Farringdon pub kitted out just like the Nag's Head to mark Only Fools and Horses anniversary
  3. 3 In pictures: World dishes served up at Elthorne Pride community event
  1. 4 Delays to St Pancras services after person hit by train
  2. 5 Peaky Blinders actor supports new £200,000 skatepark in Finsbury Park
  3. 6 Authentic Italian bistro opens in Dalston
  4. 7 Youth employment hub on the cards for Islington's West Library
  5. 8 Islington Mayor: I want to open up a conversation on male suicide
  6. 9 Aristocrat's daughter, 25, died unexpectedly after developing 'severe headache'
  7. 10 Islington care home house keeper picks up award for always going the extra mile

Her childhood friend who attended Camden School for Girls with her, Busayo Agbetuyi, added: "Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Gaia, will remember her kindness, intelligence, creativity, free spirited nature and her bravery in always being her authentic self.

"Our sadness of her passing is more than words can say."

Former Camden School for Girls pupil, Gaia Young

Former Camden School for Girls pupil, Gaia Young - Credit: Dorit Young

Gaia Young, centre, with two of her friends

Gaia Young, centre, with two of her friends - Credit: Busayo Agbetuyi

Busayo is hoping to raise £15,000 to to create a lasting memorial in her name, and to support three charities that Gaia supported.

The first - Little Princess Trust - provides human hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair to illness, and Gaia had donated her own hair to the charity just before she died.

Other beneficiaries include the Skid Row Running Club, which uses the power of running to improve the lives of those at risk of homelessness and addiction - a charity Gaia and Dorit came across while travelling in California - and the Covid-19 Homeless Taskforce, for which Gaia regularly volunteered.

To donate see bit.ly/3tpOOjE.

Islington News
Hampstead News
Camden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

David Knott leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court in London

Guilty: 'Disgruntled tenant' who harassed Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The bunker is accessed from a second secure door, after descending underground through the door in the garden

Unique Islington flat with refurbished WW2 bunker goes on the market

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
You can't beat the feeling of having a meal prepared for you and being pampered in a restaurant says

Vote for your favourite pub and restaurant in Islington

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Guildford Law Courts where Dane Messam has appeared at the Magistrate's Court charged with murder

Finsbury Park murder suspect in court after woman’s body found beside...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon