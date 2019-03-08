Triplets jailed for firearm offences after Islington accomplices found with Uzi sub-machine gun and loaded pistol

Identical triplets have been jailed for firearm offences and will join their Islington accomplices behind bars.

Ralston, Reiss and Ricky Gabriel [L-R]. Picture: Met Police Ralston, Reiss and Ricky Gabriel [L-R]. Picture: Met Police

Reiss, Ralston and Ricky Gabriel, 28, were jailed for conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life in relation to an incident in April 2017. They were sentenced at Blackfriars Crown Court today, where Reiss was jailed for 18 years and his brothers got 14 years each.

Five others have been jailed in connection to this case, including Aaron Thomas, 32, of Georges Road, Holloway, who's serving a life sentence after he was found guilty on counts of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Hamza Ahmed, 21, of Ashbrook Road, was charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and sentenced to 16 years' imprisonment.

Aron Thomas, 32 (12.12.1986) of Georges Road, N7 was charged with two counts of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life in relation to incidents on 10 April and 27 April 2017. He was sentenced to life imprisonment. Picture: Met Police Aron Thomas, 32 (12.12.1986) of Georges Road, N7 was charged with two counts of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life in relation to incidents on 10 April and 27 April 2017. He was sentenced to life imprisonment. Picture: Met Police

On April 10, 2017 police stopped a taxi Ahmed was in as it left Durban Road, N17. They found a bag with an Uzi sub-machine gun and silencer in the back.

Armed police followed Thomas to Stapelton Hall Road on April 26, 2017, where they arrested him for carrying a loaded revolver and ammunition. Thomas was on licence at the time having been jailed for 11 years in 2010 for shooting into a crowd of people outside Wood Green Tube station, which injured one man. Ahmed and Thomas were jailed after a five week trial in 2018.

The Gabriels have been imprisoned after their DNA was found on the pistol. Cops couldn't determine whose DNA it was but evidenced they were all involved.