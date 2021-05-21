Published: 1:58 PM May 21, 2021

Troy Gallagher has been appointed Islington's new mayor, and has chosen the theme 'A new tomorrow' for his year-long stint in office.

The Irish flag flew over Islington Town Hall on Thursday night as the Bunhill ward councillor, who is from County Donegal, took the oath of office at Islington’s annual mayor-making ceremony.

Cllr Troy Gallagher in mayoral robes standing in the mayor's parlour in Islington Town Hall, in front of the borough crest - Credit: Islington Council

Throughout his term he has chosen to support the charities ICAP, which supports people from the Irish community facing mental health struggles; Forum+, which works to promote equality for LGBTQ+ people in Islington and Camden; and James Place, which works to reduce male suicide.

Cllr Gallagher said: “If we are to seek a newer world, a newer tomorrow, let it be on the founding principles of respect, equality, and opportunity for all. And at the very heart of it let it be one of community.

“There can be no greater honour in this borough than to be elected mayor of Islington, and I also have a very deep sense of pride to be the first mayor of Islington born in the Republic of Ireland.

"I enter this office with a sense of humility, compassion and empathy, but also with great confidence in our borough and the spirit and resilience of our people and community.





“If we are to build a new tomorrow, then we must talk of mental health, and tackle head-on the issue of suicide among young men.

"That is why I have chosen the brilliant charities ICAP, forum+ and James Place as my official mayoral charities.

"These excellent charities are at the very centre of this crisis and use their own lived experience to help prevent suicide and make that change.”

He added: “This mayoralty will make it a priority to visit our neighbours lying alone in hospices and hospitals, and the support the participation of the most excluded in our society including the homeless and those marginalised.”

The mayor represents the council at civic and ceremonial events like opening fetes and visiting schools, and attends on average 500 functions a year.

Cllr Troy Gallagher, mayor of Islington 2021-2022 (centre) with chief executive Linzi Roberts-Egan and Sertan Hassan, mayor's attendant (R) - Credit: Islington Council

Cllr Gallagher takes over from Janet Burgess, to whom he has deputised for the past year.

Mary Roberts will be his consort.

Meanwhile Marian Spall has been appointed deputy mayor, with Helen as consort.