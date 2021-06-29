News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington's mayor joins inaugural festival of guided walks

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 9:16 AM June 29, 2021   
Islington's mayor Troy Gallagher joined tour guides for the borough's inaugural Festival of Walks - Credit: Clerkenwell and Islington Guides Association

The Mayor of Islington's Official Guides came up with the idea to hold the week-long event because they wanted to get back walking again post-pandemic, now that restrictions are easing.

Guides undergo an eight-month training course, and are presented with badges and certificates by Islington's mayor, hence they are called the mayor's 'official guides'. 

Oonagh Gay, chair of Clerkenwell and Islington Guides Association, said: "It really was great for guides to be out on the streets of the borough again after more than a year. 

"One guide told me she enjoyed guiding again so much that she was in ‘seventh heaven’. It was wonderful that the mayor found time to join us."

Tour guides for the Islington's inaugural Festival of Walks - Credit: Clerkenwell and Islington Guides Association

An exploration of Clerkenwell's monastic quarter by Islington Guided Walks delved into what attracted monks there, and how the area was christened. Another walk along Upper Street looked into the popular road's rural past.

