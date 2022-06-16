Islington rally against Government cost of living crisis

Dozens of protestors gathered outside Islington Town Hall to call for greater support from the central Government during the cost of living crisis.

Islington Demands Better Rally was organised by the Trades Union Congress [TUC] in the run up to a mass protest in central London.

Community groups, anti-racist activists and housing campaigners attended while speakers included council leader Kaya Comer-Schwartz and TUC regional secretary Sam Gurney.

Mick Gilgun, of Islington TUC, said: “From the steps of Islington Town Hall, speakers highlighted the lack of action from central Government as fuel increases drastically rise.

“Jane Doolan, Islington Unison secretary highlighted people who have to choose between heating or eating. Tony Buttifint, of National Education Union, spoke of teachers who are also suffering the consequences of rising costs of living standards.

“Morag Gillie, from Islington Homes For All, raised the issue of the need for council housing. There were other workers from the NHS who spoke vocally.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We understand that people are struggling with rising prices, and while we can’t shield everyone from the global challenges we face, we're supporting British families to navigate the months ahead with a £22 billion package of support this financial year.

“That includes saving the typical employee over £330 a year by raising the national insurance contribution threshold, lowering the Universal Credit taper rate to help people keep more of the money they earn, and providing millions of households with up to £350 to help with rising energy bills.

“The UK’s taxes on wealth are on par with other G7 countries, and our progressive system means that the top 1 per cent of Income Tax payers pay almost 30pc of all income tax, and the top 5pc nearly 50pc.”