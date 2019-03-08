Tufnell Park stabbing: Teen slashed across face in Brecknock Road

A teenager was stabbed in the face in Tufnell Park this afternoon. Picture: @missvonmeow Archant

A teenager was slashed across the face during a fracas in Tufnell Park this afternoon - but his condition is "not life-threatening".

Police were called to Brecknock Road at about 4.20pm to reports that people were fighting.

Officers and paramedics found a 15-year-old boy with "a slash wound to the face" at the scene. He's been taken to a north London hospital.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: A 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm [GBH].

"He is currently in police custody."

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 5260/16, or call Crime Stopper anonymously at 0800 555 111.

