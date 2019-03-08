Tufnell Park stabbing: Teen slashed across face in Brecknock Road
PUBLISHED: 21:31 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:43 16 June 2019
Archant
A teenager was slashed across the face during a fracas in Tufnell Park this afternoon - but his condition is "not life-threatening".
Police were called to Brecknock Road at about 4.20pm to reports that people were fighting.
Officers and paramedics found a 15-year-old boy with "a slash wound to the face" at the scene. He's been taken to a north London hospital.
You may also want to watch:
A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: A 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm [GBH].
"He is currently in police custody."
Police are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 5260/16, or call Crime Stopper anonymously at 0800 555 111.
Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk