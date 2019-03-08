Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Holloway Road collision: Two cars crash near Hornsey Road junction

PUBLISHED: 13:43 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:02 03 June 2019

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Archant

Two cars have crashed into each other in Holloway Road.

Police were called at 12.55pm to reports of "two cars in collision" at the junction of Hornsey Road.

A Met Police spokesperson said "There is no indication at the moment of serious injury. They have closed the junction."

You may also want to watch:

Northbound traffic in Holloway Road is moving slowly due to the incident.

Transport for London Traffic news tweeted: "The A1 Holloway Road is blocked northbound outside Holloway Road station due to a collision. There are queues back past Highbury & Islington station."

The 43, 153, 263, 271 and 393 bus routes were all on diversion via Blackstock Road and Rock Street but have since resumed normal service.

The London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade were also at the scene.

Did you see what happened? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Most Read

‘Scandal’ of the unfinished £3m Northern line extension from Finsbury Park

Author and transport historian Jim Blake called the abandoned Northern line a scandal in his 1993 book, Northern Wastes. He is pictured at part of the proposed extension in Crouch Hill, now part of Parkland Walk. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Holloway Road collision: Two cars crash near Hornsey Road junction

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Holloway Prison: Visitors’ centre set to become homeless shelter as Peabody launches public consultation over future of former jail

The Holloway Prison site from a neighbouring rooftop. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington moped thief jailed for nine years over ‘reckless’ knifepoint robberies

Claudio Narciso and Bradley White.

Prolific moped robber from Islington jailed for almost four years over violent phone-snatching spree

Jumaane Cadogan.

Most Read

‘Scandal’ of the unfinished £3m Northern line extension from Finsbury Park

Author and transport historian Jim Blake called the abandoned Northern line a scandal in his 1993 book, Northern Wastes. He is pictured at part of the proposed extension in Crouch Hill, now part of Parkland Walk. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Holloway Road collision: Two cars crash near Hornsey Road junction

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Holloway Prison: Visitors’ centre set to become homeless shelter as Peabody launches public consultation over future of former jail

The Holloway Prison site from a neighbouring rooftop. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington moped thief jailed for nine years over ‘reckless’ knifepoint robberies

Claudio Narciso and Bradley White.

Prolific moped robber from Islington jailed for almost four years over violent phone-snatching spree

Jumaane Cadogan.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Neville: England Women ‘anxious’ in loss to New Zealand

England line up before their friendly with New Zealand (pic Daniel Hambury/PA)

Holloway Road collision: Two cars crash near Hornsey Road junction

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Holloway Prison: Visitors’ centre set to become homeless shelter as Peabody launches public consultation over future of former jail

The Holloway Prison site from a neighbouring rooftop. Picture: Polly Hancock

Cricket: Middlesex succumb to Sussex seamers

Middlesex bowler Tim Murtagh

Former Arsenal winger Jose Antonio Reyes dies aged 35

File photo dated 29-11-2005 of Arsenal's Jose Antonio Reyes. Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists