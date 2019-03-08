Holloway Road collision: Two cars crash near Hornsey Road junction

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears Archant

Two cars have crashed into each other in Holloway Road.

Police were called at 12.55pm to reports of "two cars in collision" at the junction of Hornsey Road.

A Met Police spokesperson said "There is no indication at the moment of serious injury. They have closed the junction."

Northbound traffic in Holloway Road is moving slowly due to the incident.

Transport for London Traffic news tweeted: "The A1 Holloway Road is blocked northbound outside Holloway Road station due to a collision. There are queues back past Highbury & Islington station."

The 43, 153, 263, 271 and 393 bus routes were all on diversion via Blackstock Road and Rock Street but have since resumed normal service.

The London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade were also at the scene.

