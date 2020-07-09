Search

Islington shooting: Two men charged with murder of Imani Allaway-Muir in Roman Way

PUBLISHED: 08:42 09 July 2020

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

met police

Two men have been charged with murder over the shooting of Imani Allaway-Muir in Roman Way on July 4.

Nathaniel Reece, 39, of Southgate Road, and Matthew Hardy, 34, of Six Acres Estate, were both due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on July 9 after having been charged by police in the early hours of the morning.

Both men face murder charges, but Reece is also accused of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A third man has been released under investigation.

Mr Allaway-Muir, 22, died of gunshot wounds. Police were called to Roman Way, N7 at 3.20pm on July 4, and though paramedics also attended, they were unable to save the victim’s life.

The results of a post-mortem investigation are awaited, while police haves asked witnesses – or anyone with footage or images of the incident, to call 101 using reference number CAD 4432/4 July.

