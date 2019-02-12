Two injured after car crashes into Archway shop

A car collided with Archway Estate agents in Junction Road this morning. Picture: @LPADVA Archant

Two people have been injured after a car hit a woman on the pavement before crashing into an estate agent’s in Archway this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police and medics were called to Junction Road, opposite Archway Tube station, at 9.20am after the car had smashed into Archway Estates.

The pedestrian and the driver of the car were both taken to hospital. Scotland Yard said their injuries were not life-changing.

Syed Akhtar, 65, who runs Archway Estates, told the Gazette: “It was shocking. It’s my shop. I can’t tell you how I feel.

“The lady [driving the car] was about 70-75 years old. She lost control of the steering.

“It went right into my shop and there’s broken glass and my display is gone. I don’t think anyone is hurt.”

Road closures are in place while emergency services remove the car from the building safely.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9:17am to reports of a road traffic collision on Junction Road

“We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and a single responder in a car to the scene.

“We treated two people at the scene and took one of the two to hospital.”

Firefighters were also called to the scene.