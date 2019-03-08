Two people in hospital following Holloway Road collision
PUBLISHED: 10:43 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 02 July 2019
Archant
Two people are in hospital after a road traffic collision in Holloway Road this morning.
The London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called at 7.23am to reports of a crash near the junction with Furlong Road.
The extent of the people's injuries is not yet known.
You may also want to watch:
An LAS spokesperson said: "We sent two ambulance crews to the scene. We treated two people at the scene and took them both to hospital."
TfL (Transport for London) Traffic News tweeted: "On the A1 Holloway Road, just north of Highbury Corner, the road is reduced to one lane each way and there's a contraflow set up while the emergency services deal with a collision."
This collision comes after a motorcyclist was killed by a van in Holloway Road on June 20.
Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk