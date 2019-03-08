Two people in hospital following Holloway Road collision

Two people are in hospital after a road traffic collision in Holloway Road this morning.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called at 7.23am to reports of a crash near the junction with Furlong Road.

The extent of the people's injuries is not yet known.

An LAS spokesperson said: "We sent two ambulance crews to the scene. We treated two people at the scene and took them both to hospital."

TfL (Transport for London) Traffic News tweeted: "On the A1 Holloway Road, just north of Highbury Corner, the road is reduced to one lane each way and there's a contraflow set up while the emergency services deal with a collision."

This collision comes after a motorcyclist was killed by a van in Holloway Road on June 20.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk