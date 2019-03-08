Search

Two Islington shops caught selling booze to minors have alcohol licences suspended

PUBLISHED: 10:42 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 07 August 2019

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Archant

Councillors have suspended two Islington businesses' booze licences, after they were caught selling drinks to minors.

The licensing sub committee last night barred Shivas Newsagents, in Highbury Park, from selling alcohol for two months, while Holloway Road firm Korkmaz Food Centre was slapped with a 28 day suspension.

Trading Standards caught both business out when they sent 15 year olds into their shops to successfully purchase alcohol - and inspectors also found "illict" Polish beers on sale in both stores.

Isington Council and the Met Police made representation's against both businesses.

Licensing police said the minor served in Shivas "was not challenged in the slightest despite staff having ample time to do so". They added that Kormaz staff "did not take a close look" at the 15-year-old and "declined to challenge him".

Last week Mehmet Altun, of Shivas, denied selling rum to a teenager who was later hospitalised, and said he only fell for the Trading Standards "trap" because he was distracted by the adult officer who accompanied the teen into his shop.

