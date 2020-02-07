Two men stabbed in Highbury Grove
PUBLISHED: 16:03 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 07 February 2020
Two men were stabbed in Highbury this afternoon.
Police were called at about 2.30pm to reports of a double stabbing at Highbury Grove.
Two men, aged 20 and 21, were found suffering from stab injuries.
Both males were taken to hospital where their conditions are not life-threatening.
There have been no arrests.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We dispatched London's Air Ambulance trauma team.
"We treated two people at the scene and took them both to hospital."
Islington Council leader Richard Watts tweeted: "Very concerned to hear about this incident. Am in touch with @MPSIslington and @IslingtonBC officers."
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage or information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 4183/7FEB, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244
