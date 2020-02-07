Two men stabbed in Highbury Grove

Two men were stabbed in Highbury this afternoon.

Police were called at about 2.30pm to reports of a double stabbing at Highbury Grove.

Two men, aged 20 and 21, were found suffering from stab injuries.

Both males were taken to hospital where their conditions are not life-threatening.

There have been no arrests.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We dispatched London's Air Ambulance trauma team.

"We treated two people at the scene and took them both to hospital."

Islington Council leader Richard Watts tweeted: "Very concerned to hear about this incident. Am in touch with @MPSIslington and @IslingtonBC officers."

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage or information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 4183/7FEB, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244