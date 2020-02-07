Search

Advanced search

Two men stabbed in Highbury Grove

PUBLISHED: 16:03 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 07 February 2020

Picture: Met Police

Picture: Met Police

Archant

Two men were stabbed in Highbury this afternoon.

Two men were stabbed in Highbury this afternoon.

Police were called at about 2.30pm to reports of a double stabbing at Highbury Grove.

Two men, aged 20 and 21, were found suffering from stab injuries.

Both males were taken to hospital where their conditions are not life-threatening.

You may also want to watch:

There have been no arrests.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We dispatched London's Air Ambulance trauma team.

"We treated two people at the scene and took them both to hospital."

Islington Council leader Richard Watts tweeted: "Very concerned to hear about this incident. Am in touch with @MPSIslington and @IslingtonBC officers."

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage or information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 4183/7FEB, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I will never forgive them’: Police apologise to family of Henry Hicks five years after Islington teenager’s crash death

The shrine where Henry Hicks died in a police chase in Islington. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson

Two men stabbed in Highbury Grove

Picture: Met Police

Singhsburys in Seven Sisters Road denies selling crack pipes and stocking poppers and cannabis paraphernalia next to children’s sweets

Singhsburys. Picture: Islington Council

Three vehicle crash closes Highbury Park

A car, motorbike and bus were involved in a collision at the junction of Highbury Park and Highbury Grange. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Piccadilly Line assault: Police release CCTV images after woman hit with newspaper and elderly person attacked at Caledonian Road Station

Police want to speak with this man in connection to an assault on a Piccadilly Line Train. Picture: British Transport Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I will never forgive them’: Police apologise to family of Henry Hicks five years after Islington teenager’s crash death

The shrine where Henry Hicks died in a police chase in Islington. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson

Two men stabbed in Highbury Grove

Picture: Met Police

Singhsburys in Seven Sisters Road denies selling crack pipes and stocking poppers and cannabis paraphernalia next to children’s sweets

Singhsburys. Picture: Islington Council

Three vehicle crash closes Highbury Park

A car, motorbike and bus were involved in a collision at the junction of Highbury Park and Highbury Grange. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Piccadilly Line assault: Police release CCTV images after woman hit with newspaper and elderly person attacked at Caledonian Road Station

Police want to speak with this man in connection to an assault on a Piccadilly Line Train. Picture: British Transport Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

World’s best skateboarders back in London

Leticia Bufoni in action

Miedema praises Arsenal for breaking down barriers

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her team's second goal during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Two men stabbed in Highbury Grove

Picture: Met Police

Huge parties at rental flats owned by Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason drive King’s Cross neighbours up the wall

Nick Mason

Review: I Woke Up Feeling Electric, Hope Theatre

Hope Theatre's production of I Woke Up Feeling Electric
Drive 24