Imani Allaway-Muir murder: Two more men charged over Roman Way shooting

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police met police

Two more men have been charged with the murder of Imani Allaway-Muir after he was shot dead in Roman Way.

Demetrios Kyriacou, 33, of Liverpool Road, Barnsbury, and Hamza Hassan, 27, of Arundel Square, Barnsbury will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court today.

Two other men have already been charged in connection with the murder after being arrested on July 7.

Nathaniel Reece, 39, of Southgate Road, De Beauvoir, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and Matthew Hardy, 34, of Six Acres Estate, Finsbury Park, was charged with murder.

They are due to appear at the Old Bailey on September 28.

A fifth man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in Sheerness, Kent on Tuesday, and a sixth man aged in his 20s was arrested yesterday at an address in Islington.

Another man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

Mr Allaway-Muir, 22, was shot dead “in broad daylight” near a children’s playground in the Westbourne Estate, Holloway, on July 4.

Emergency services were called to Roman Way, at 3.20pm.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found he had died of a gunshot wound.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has video or images that could assist police, is asked to call 101 ref CAD 4432/4 July.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.