Two arrests in connection with moped robberies in Islington, Hackney and Camden

PUBLISHED: 16:50 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 11 January 2019

A stock image of a member of a moped gang. Picture: Met Police/PA Wire

Two young men have been arrested in connection with a spate of moped robberies against rush-hour commuters in Islington, Hackney and Camden.

Detectives from Operation Venice Investigation Team, which combats moped related crime, have been probing a number of linked snatches and robberies across the three neighbouring boroughs.

This “robust investigation” led police to arrest a 17-year-old boy and man, 20, in Islington this morning on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

Ch Insp Jim Corbett, Operation Venice, said: “We are committed to identifying and arresting the offenders who commit moped enabled crime at every opportunity and ensuring the safety and security of our communities.

“Offenders rely on the unwariness of the public to snatch or rob phones and other possessions, so it is so important that the public is aware of their surroundings at all times and protect their personal property.

“If you commit such an offence, you will be identified and arrested and we will seek to prosecute you at every opportunity. If convicted, you could be looking at time inside.”

During the arrest, police officers recovered a stolen moped, helmets and clothing believed to be worn during the offences, among other property suspected to be stolen.

Both suspects were this afternoon being held in a north London police station.

Two arrests in connection with moped robberies in Islington, Hackney and Camden

