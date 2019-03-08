Search

Holloway stabbings: Two teenagers fighting for their lives after knife attacks in Fairbridge Road and Sussex Close

PUBLISHED: 22:44 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:16 07 May 2019

Crime scene at Fairbridge Road. Picture: @999London

Two teenage boys are fighting for their lives in hospital after they were stabbed within minutes of each other in Holloway this evening.

Police were called at 5.35pm to reports of a stabbing in Fairbridge Road and they found a teenager, said to be a 17-year-old, suffering from knife wounds at the scene.

About ten minutes later, police found a second teenager, thought to be aged 18, with stab injuries in nearby Sussex Close.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “At this early stage, the condition of both males has been assessed as life-threatening.”

You may also want to watch:

In response to the attacks, which are being treated as linked, police have upped stop and search powers across the entire borough until 7am using a “section 60” order – meaning they had the right to search anyone without reasonable grounds.

Detectives from Central North Command Unit are leading the investigation. There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5043/06may. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

* Update: The teenager found with stab wounds in Faibridge Road is now in a “serious but stable” condition, while the second victim is said to no longer have life-threatening injuries.

Did you see what happened? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

