Holloway stabbings: Two teenagers fighting for their lives after knife attacks in Fairnbridge Road and Sussex Close

Two teenage boys are fighting for their lives in hospital after they were stabbed within minutes of each other in Holloway this evening.

A Section 60 CJPOA 1994 has been authorised for the borough of Islington between 18:00 06/05/19 and 07:00 07/05/19 following the stabbing of 2 males this evening in the N19 area. Please note, there is an increased police presence in Islington tonight. — Islington Police (@MPSIslington) May 6, 2019

Police were called at 5.35pm to reports of a stabbing in Fairnbridge Road and they found a teenager, said to be a 17-year-old, suffering from knife wounds at the scene.

About ten minutes later, police found a second teenager, thought to be aged 18, with stab injuries in nearby Sussex Close.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “At this early stage, the condition of both males has been assessed as life-threatening.”

In response to the attacks, which are being treated as linked, police have upped stop and search powers across the entire borough until 7am using a “section 60” order – meaning they had the right to search anyone without reasonable grounds.

Detectives from Central North Command Unit are leading the investigation. There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5043/06may. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

