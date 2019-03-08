Double stabbing off Essex Road sees two teens hospitalised

Two teens were stabbed off Essex Road last night.

Police, paramedics and London's Air Ambulance were scrambled to Popham Road at about 9pm, amid reports of a knife attack.

An 18-year-old was found with stab injuries at the scene. Another boy, 18, was found suffering from a single knife wound.

Both were taken to hospital but a Met Police spokesperson said: "Neither are believed to be in a life-threatening condition".

Following the stabbings, a Section 60 order was authorised for the N1, N5, N7 and EC1 postcode areas of Islington until 5am this morning, which gave police more freedom to stop and search people.

