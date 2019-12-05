'Uber for dry cleaning' - family-run Cally firm launches online service

A family-run Caledonian Road business has launched an on-demand service it calls the "Uber for dry cleaning".

One Stop Wash, which has been in the Cally area for almost 20 years and is beloved by the community, also claims to be the only company of its kind in Islington to offer eco-friendly dry cleaning.

The business was opened as an off-licence and post office in 2000 by Paul and Jas Dillion, but in 2012 they changed it to a traditional launderette and dry cleaner's, almost on a whim.

"My father called someone to sell a fridge but the topic of laundry came into conversation," said Paul and Jas's son Rohit, 22, who has taken over the reins.

"The recipient of the call ended up giving a contact who helped us get started with the launderette.

"Then from a regular coin-operated launderette we have been patient and grown our business where we now do eco-friendly dry cleaning as well as commercial laundry for some big brands."

The company does the laundry for Virgin West Trains, and The Harry Potter Shop at Platform 9 3/4 at King's Cross train station.

One Stop Wash may be a traditional community business at heart, but tech savvy Rohit has been working hard to modernise the operation to keep with the times.

"We've launched an on-demand service where at the click of a button a customer can arrange a pick up and drop off of their clothes," he added.

"It's the Uber for dry cleaning.

"Most companies outsource the dry cleaning but we do it ourselves. We'll come and pick it up and drop it back off in 48 hours.

"And it's obviously an eco-friendly business. We use a process called wet cleaning, using biodegradable non-toxic detergents instead of PERC, which is widely used by dry cleaners.

"I think we're the only eco-friendly dry cleaners in Islington, though there are a few others in London.

"We have turned into more of a technology and laundry company!"

One Stop Wash has plans to expand too, with a second site planned to open next year.

Prices for the on-demand dry cleaning service start at £2. For more information visit 1stopwash.com.