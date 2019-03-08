Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

JUMP: Uber rolls out 350 electric bicycles in Islington pilot

PUBLISHED: 10:03 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 24 May 2019

Uber launches electric JUMP bikes in London. Picture: Uber

Uber launches electric JUMP bikes in London. Picture: Uber

Archant

Uber has rolled out 350 electric hire bikes in Islington as part of a pilot it hopes to emulate across London.

The US transport giant will charge £1 to unlock a JUMP bike and £7.20 an hour to ride it - with the first five minutes free.

But the 15mph vehicles, located through GPS and loaned through the Uber app, have clearly marked no parking zones around areas such as hospitals, stadium and canals - with a £25 fine for those who park in the wrong place and fail to move the bike.

JUMP general manager in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Christian Freese, said: "We're excited to bring JUMP bikes to Islington, our first launch in London. With our electric bikes, we hope to encourage more people to try an environmentally friendly way to get across the city.

You may also want to watch:

"Our JUMP bikes have been designed with safety in mind, with a sturdy frame and a bright red colour that makes them visible to other road users. The app explains features of the bike before your first trip so you can ride confidently. We encourage everyone to think about wearing a helmet, follow all traffic laws and brake early and gradually."

The company is positioning the bikes near stations, high streets and parks across the borough - and it estimates you can ride from Finsbury Park to the Barbican for about £2.30 or from Highbury Fields to Old Street for roughly £1.40.

Islington's transport and environment chief Cllr Claudia Webbe said: "We're working hard to make Islington an attractive and easier place to walk and cycle. We're pleased to welcome JUMP to Islington - bike sharing offers a simple way for many residents, workers and visitors to get around quickly, cheaply and conveniently.

"Shared electric bikes are accessible to many people of different ages and fitness levels, and can help encourage even more people to switch to cycling, which is healthier and more environmentally friendly."

Green party transport spokesperson Cllr Caroline Russell told the Gazette: "It's good to see shared e-bikes becoming more available but this just emphasises the urgent need to make our streets less hostile. Even with electric assistance, no bike can overcome the barriers present in Islington's traffic dominated streets. Unless we have more liveable neighbourhoods, less car parking and some protected bike tracks on our main roads, we won't see a wider group of people on bikes."

In March, another transport firm, Lime, introduced bikes to the borough which cost £1 to unlock an £9 per hour to ride.

Most Read

Highbury stabbing: Teenager knifed in Fieldway Crescent attack

Police are investogating after a teenager was stabbed in Fieldway Crescent Picture: Google Maps

Finsbury Park station and surrounding roads closed for an hour due to ‘abandoned vehicle’

Finsbury Park station was closed while police investigated a suspicious vehicle. Picture: Mark/@markie187

Grandfather attacked Cally youths with ‘large metal bar’ near Nedim Bilgin’s shrine after they robbed his son, court hears

A picture of the crime scene and Nedim's shrine. Picture: Islington Gazette

The end of Old Street roundabout: Road closures over Bank Holiday weekend as two-way traffic begins

Old Street roundabout. Picture: TfL

Islington Section 60: Man arrested for possession of an offensive weapon after armed cops swoop on Caledonian Road

Police were called to Caledonian Road after a group of men were seen there with knives. Picture: @999London

Most Read

Highbury stabbing: Teenager knifed in Fieldway Crescent attack

Police are investogating after a teenager was stabbed in Fieldway Crescent Picture: Google Maps

Finsbury Park station and surrounding roads closed for an hour due to ‘abandoned vehicle’

Finsbury Park station was closed while police investigated a suspicious vehicle. Picture: Mark/@markie187

Grandfather attacked Cally youths with ‘large metal bar’ near Nedim Bilgin’s shrine after they robbed his son, court hears

A picture of the crime scene and Nedim's shrine. Picture: Islington Gazette

The end of Old Street roundabout: Road closures over Bank Holiday weekend as two-way traffic begins

Old Street roundabout. Picture: TfL

Islington Section 60: Man arrested for possession of an offensive weapon after armed cops swoop on Caledonian Road

Police were called to Caledonian Road after a group of men were seen there with knives. Picture: @999London

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Highgate Albion secure back-to-back league titles

Highgate Albion players celebrate after winning the Barnet Sunday Football League Premier Division (pic: Highgate Albion).

JUMP: Uber rolls out 350 electric bicycles in Islington pilot

Uber launches electric JUMP bikes in London. Picture: Uber

Moorfields Eye Hospital: NHS groups consulting on plans to move hospital to Camden

Moorfields Eye Hospital (Picture: Metro Centric/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0)

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Bob Wilson on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyangduring the UEFA Europa League Semi final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Hampstead hoping Adair is back for fixture at North Middlesex

The latest news from the local cricket scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists