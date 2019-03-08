Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

That's the way to do it! - Islington's puppet theatre gets a sound boost

PUBLISHED: 14:06 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 17 June 2019

Cllr Richard Watts, Michael Dugher, Samantha Lane and Tom Gray at Little Angel Theatre with puppets from The Slightly Annoying Elephant. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Cllr Richard Watts, Michael Dugher, Samantha Lane and Tom Gray at Little Angel Theatre with puppets from The Slightly Annoying Elephant. Picture: Joshua Thurston

© Joshua Thurston - All Rights Reserved

Islington's puppet theatre has been given a boost after a state-of-the-art sound desk was donated by a top music industry body.

The Little Angel Theatre. Picture: Joshua ThurstonThe Little Angel Theatre. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Until recently, Little Angel Theatre, which is London's only permanent puppet theatre, suffered from sound problems due to the nature of its listed building in Dagmar Passage.

You may also want to watch:

Upon hearing about the issues from a composer working on the charity's latest production, the CEO of trade body UK Music, Michael Dugher, paid for a sound desk from Audio-Technica, who in turn supplied it at a reduced price.

Michael said: "Venues like the Little Angel Theatre are a vital part of the music and creative eco-system and help nurture the talent pipeline on which the music industry relies."

The sound desk will improve audio quality for shows, such as the The Slightly Annoying Elephant, the show running at the theatre until August 4.

Artistic director Samantha Lane said: "The new desk will make a massive difference to the quality of the sound in our auditorium, and therefore the experience of our audiences."

Most Read

Tufnell Park stabbing: Teen slashed across face in Brecknock Road

A teenager was stabbed in the face in Tufnell Park this afternoon. Picture: @missvonmeow

‘Legionnaires’ disease scare’: Dangerous bacteria discovered in water at school & youth club in Tufnell Park

The Bridge Secondary School. Picture: Google Maps

Arsenal transfer rumours: German football expert Daniel Pinder on Markus Schubert

Germany goalkeeper Markus Schubert. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Man charged after mum stabbed while pushing toddler in buggy in Caedmon Road, Holloway

Christel was stabbed while pushing her son , 3, in his buggy. Picture: Supplied

Pair wanted by police after man bottled on Tube at Finsbury Park

Do you know these people? Picture: British Transport Police.

Most Read

Tufnell Park stabbing: Teen slashed across face in Brecknock Road

A teenager was stabbed in the face in Tufnell Park this afternoon. Picture: @missvonmeow

‘Legionnaires’ disease scare’: Dangerous bacteria discovered in water at school & youth club in Tufnell Park

The Bridge Secondary School. Picture: Google Maps

Arsenal transfer rumours: German football expert Daniel Pinder on Markus Schubert

Germany goalkeeper Markus Schubert. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Man charged after mum stabbed while pushing toddler in buggy in Caedmon Road, Holloway

Christel was stabbed while pushing her son , 3, in his buggy. Picture: Supplied

Pair wanted by police after man bottled on Tube at Finsbury Park

Do you know these people? Picture: British Transport Police.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal coaching shake-up sees Ljungberg replace Bould as assistant first-team coach

Freddie Ljungberg of Arsenal on the touchline during AFC Hornchurch vs Arsenal Under-23, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st July 2018

Arsenal transfer rumours: German football expert Daniel Pinder on Markus Schubert

Germany goalkeeper Markus Schubert. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Arsenal’s Miedema breaks Dutch goalscoring record

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (centre) in action for the Netherlands (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

Cricket: Middlesex’s Robson enjoys Radlett rewards

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: John Walton/PA)

Jude Wacks: ‘This is what’s going on in kids’ lives, and people need to be aware of it’

Jude Wacks has been nominated for a Wellcome Photography Prize.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists