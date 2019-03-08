That's the way to do it! - Islington's puppet theatre gets a sound boost

Cllr Richard Watts, Michael Dugher, Samantha Lane and Tom Gray at Little Angel Theatre with puppets from The Slightly Annoying Elephant. Picture: Joshua Thurston © Joshua Thurston - All Rights Reserved

Islington's puppet theatre has been given a boost after a state-of-the-art sound desk was donated by a top music industry body.

The Little Angel Theatre. Picture: Joshua Thurston The Little Angel Theatre. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Until recently, Little Angel Theatre, which is London's only permanent puppet theatre, suffered from sound problems due to the nature of its listed building in Dagmar Passage.

Upon hearing about the issues from a composer working on the charity's latest production, the CEO of trade body UK Music, Michael Dugher, paid for a sound desk from Audio-Technica, who in turn supplied it at a reduced price.

Michael said: "Venues like the Little Angel Theatre are a vital part of the music and creative eco-system and help nurture the talent pipeline on which the music industry relies."

The sound desk will improve audio quality for shows, such as the The Slightly Annoying Elephant, the show running at the theatre until August 4.

Artistic director Samantha Lane said: "The new desk will make a massive difference to the quality of the sound in our auditorium, and therefore the experience of our audiences."