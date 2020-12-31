Search

'UK's first' heterosexual civil partnership takes place at Islington Town Hall

PUBLISHED: 14:24 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 31 December 2019

Lucinda and Miles. Picture: AllWeddingsPlusKids2

Archant

A duo became the "UK's first" heterosexual couple to enter into a civil partnership at the town hall this morning, according to Islington Council.

Lucinda Brown and Miles Spencer became civil partners at Islington Town Hall in Upper Street shortly after midnight, in what they hailed as a "small step away from a patriarchal society".

It became legal for same-sex couples to have civil ceremonies as of today, after Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan won a legal battle at the Supreme Court in 2018.

Civil partnerships, which have been available to same-sex couples since 2005, are legally recognised unions offering many of the same benefits, including property, tax entitlements and inheritance, as marriage.

Civil partnerships aren't religious and couples refer to one another as civil partners rather than husband and wife.

You may also want to watch:

Critics of the institution of marriage argue it upholds "outdated" traditional gender roles, with fathers giving brides away to the groom and, in some cases, women promising to "obey" their husband.

Lucinda told the Gazette: "Miles and I are delighted to benefit from the heard work of Rebecca and Charles, who fought tirelessly for equality. We massively respect and appreciate their work which enabled us to celebrate our partnership on equal terms.

"We hope this small step away from a patriarchal society will later mean equality in other walks of life. We know that the government were very keen on equal pensions rights but, sadly, it has not been so proactive when it comes to equal pay for women. Saying that, we always celebrate the small steps as we hope for a better, more caring and equal society, so last night was very special to us.

"We've been together for 15 years; we have had the same commitment to each other as married couples but only now is that legally recognised.

"Thanks to all those that made that possible. It was an amazing night to share with our friends, family and amazing crew at Islington Council. We couldn't have wished for a better, more progressive venue to seal the deal. Happy new year!"

The government anticipates 84,000 mixed-sex couples could become civil partners in 2020.

Highbury Grove suspended 631 pupils between 2017 and October but academy denies sending pupils home too ‘easily’

Highbury Grove School

St Mary Magdalene Academy warns students not to walk through Highbury Fields or Paradise Park after spate of muggings

The headteacher and deputy of St Mary Magdalene Academy, Victoria Linsley and deputy headteacher Damiola Ajagbonna on GCSE results day 2018. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Review of the year 2019: Nedim Bilgin killing, beheaded elephant ‘resurrected’, a tale of two taverns and Highbury Corner revamp

Nedim Bilgin, who went to the Copenhagen Youth Project, was stabbed to death in Holloway Road on Tuesday. Picture: Met Police

Jeremy Corbyn MP joins volunteers to give free Christmas presents to kids in Finsbury Park

Free presents were gifted to children outside the National Hemp Service shop on December 23 and 24. From left: Tommy Corbyn, Jeremy Corbyn MP, Chloe Kerslake-Smith, Sam Hadfield and Jon Glackin. Picture: National Hemp Service

‘My kids are going to get ill’: Mould and mushroom covered flat means mum and baby can’t spend Christmas at home in the Cally

Mushrooms and mould at Charlotte Fleming's flat in the Cally. Picture: Charlotte Fleming

