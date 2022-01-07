Union Chapel: Renewed call for help after 'catastrophic' omicron

Union Chapel has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help survive as omicron creates a “catastrophic” effect.

Best known as Islington’s iconic music venue and cultural events, the chapel also operates as a charity drop-in centre for the homeless in the community - and both sides have been hit by the pandemic.

The chapel's services, such as face-to-face support, have increased by 66 per cent throughout the pandemic. Yet the site’s income has been drastically reduced for the past 18 months, up to a third of its normal remuneration.

“This year was going to be a vital year for our recovery, after the enormously challenging year we had in 2020,” said Michael Chandler, chief executive of Union Chapel Project.

“After a brief period of stability, the last few weeks have thrown us and the live music sector back into financial crisis, and there is now huge concern for the months to come. This has a major impact on us as a charity and our vital work for the community, now and into the future.”

As an independent venue, Union Chapel receives very little public funding. Live music events are its main source of income. But the venue experienced a substantial drop in audiences during the pandemic, up to 50 per cent for some events. A number of December events were cancelled due to the rise in Covid cases. It is uncertain whether upcoming shows will be cancelled or rescheduled.

As a result, Union Chapel has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise vital funds that will support Union Chapel’s future and charity work in Islington. The crowdfunder is supported by artists including Fatboy Slim and Frank Turner.

The funds will help Union Chapel to survive this period of closure and cover their costs. This includes core operating costs, homeless and community emergency response work and building maintenance and our digital programme.

Visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/rebuild-union-chapel