There With You: Union Chapel supporting community during coronavirus lockdown

Iconic music venue the Union Chapel may be closed, but it’s still doing it’s bit to help the community.

The Compton Terrace venue has been helping disadvantaged people in Islington since becoming a charity in 1992 and is now carrying on its work during the coronavius lockdown.

It is serving as the host venue and donation drop-off point for the Homeless Covid-19 Task Force, a collaboration between Islington Council, the Museum of Homelessness, Streets Kitchen and other groups.

It is also continuing to host its Margins Project, which provides services for homeless people including a night shelter, hot meals and advice, and working with Help on Your Doorstep to support the most vulnerable across Islington, through phone calls and taking supplies to vulnerable people’s doors, including those self-isolating

CEO Michale Chandler said: “Since we closed our doors as a venue, we have been considering how we can help, respond and support the most vulnerable in our community in these incredibly difficult times.

“We have a heritage and history of social purpose, from our homeless project to the progressive church.

“Our Margins Project has already been working directly with those affected by homelessness, and now remains one of the only day centres open in the borough.

“We have a wonderful space that can be used, a wonderful team who want to help, and inspiring partners, and we want to do what we can to support those in need during this crisis. We are also considering how we bring our inspiring events recorded here to uplift and provide joy to more people at home – more of that to come!”

The Union Chapel is also welcoming food donations for Streets Kitchen and said any unclaimed ticket refunds for its cancelled events will be donated to its social and charitable work supporting the vulnerable and preserving the building for community use.

Anyone interested in supporting the work or volunteering can email community@unionchapel.org.uk.

