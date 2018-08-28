Union officer blasts ‘heartless’ Mothercare over planned Holloway store closure

A union rep has lambasted the “heartless” Mothercare chain for the planned closure of its Holloway Road branch which leaves staff faced with redundancy or relocation.

The retailer announced in July it would axe 60 of its 137 UK stores by June next year – threatening some 800 jobs.

The Gazette approached Mothercare for comment, asking how many staff it’s Holloway store employs and what will happen to them,

Dve Gill, national officer for the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers, said: “We hope the company will recognise the impact it will have on their employees, who deserve to be treated with respect and dignity. We are providing support and advice.”

Islington’s economy and jobs chief Cllr Asima Shaikh said: “We are trying to support our retailers and looking for imaginative ways to revitalise our high streets”.

She said the council wants to meet with Mothercare and, regarding redundancies, it would provide people from Islington with support.