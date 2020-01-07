'Unsightly, selfish, hazardous': Environment chief condemns fly-tippers after sofas dumped on Liverpool Road
PUBLISHED: 16:34 07 January 2020
Archant
Islington Council's environment chief has condemned 'selfish' fly-tippers, after sofas were dumped in Liverpool Road.
After being approached with a picture showing furnishings strewn illegally at the junction College Cross, Cllr Rowena Champion has urged people to dispose of unwanted household items properly.
Cllr Champion told the Gazette: "The vast majority of people who live and work in Islington want to keep our streets clean and take great pride in keeping our borough beautiful.
"Fly-tipping is unsightly, selfish, and can be hazardous, and as such it is unacceptable in Islington.
"The council takes fly-tipping extremely seriously and we will always look to gather evidence and seek the maximum penalties available."
You can report fly-tipping to the council by using the Clean Islington app, or via islington.gov.uk/reportasb.