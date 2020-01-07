'Unsightly, selfish, hazardous': Environment chief condemns fly-tippers after sofas dumped on Liverpool Road

Fly-tipping at the junction of College Cross and Liverpool Road. Picture: Andre Langlois Archant

Islington Council's environment chief has condemned 'selfish' fly-tippers, after sofas were dumped in Liverpool Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After being approached with a picture showing furnishings strewn illegally at the junction College Cross, Cllr Rowena Champion has urged people to dispose of unwanted household items properly.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Champion told the Gazette: "The vast majority of people who live and work in Islington want to keep our streets clean and take great pride in keeping our borough beautiful.

"Fly-tipping is unsightly, selfish, and can be hazardous, and as such it is unacceptable in Islington.

"The council takes fly-tipping extremely seriously and we will always look to gather evidence and seek the maximum penalties available."

You can report fly-tipping to the council by using the Clean Islington app, or via islington.gov.uk/reportasb.