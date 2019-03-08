Search

Upper Holloway shooting: Man shot in his back under arrest on suspicion of GBH

PUBLISHED: 15:54 23 July 2019

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

A man who was shot in the back in Upper Holloway on Monday morning is being held under arrest on suspicion of GBH while he recovers in hospital.

Officers were called to Wedmore Street at 12.45am after neighbours heard gunshots near Whittington Park.

A 36-year-old man with gun injuries to his "back and buttocks area" was found at the scene and taken to hospital.

"The man's condition is not believed to be life-threatening," a Scotland Yard source said.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains and is currently under arrest for causing GBH."

The Met's gang squad Trident are now leading the investigation. A police cordon was still in place around Whittington Park this morning.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 304/july22. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Did you see what happened? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

