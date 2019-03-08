Upper Holloway shooting: Man with 'gunshot injuries' to back and buttocks found in Wedmore Street

Police were called to Wedmore Street after a man was shot in the early hours of Saturday, July 22. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man was shot in his back in Upper Holloway in the early hours of this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man was found with gunshot injuries in Wedmore Street. Picture: @999london A man was found with gunshot injuries in Wedmore Street. Picture: @999london

Police were scrambled to Wedmore Street at 1.45am after neighbours heard gunshots near Whittington Park.

Officers found a 36-year-old man with gunshot injuries in his "back and buttocks area" - he was taken to hospital where his condition is not feared to be "life-threatening".

A crime scene was in place this morning, but there have been no arrests and a firearm hasn't yet been recovered,

You may also want to watch:

Detectives from the central north basic command unit (BCU) are investigating. A police helicopter was providing support.

This is the third reported shooting in the borough in the past two months, after a man was gunned down in Finsbury Park on July 8 and a 17-year-old was shot and stabbed near the Six Acres Estate on June 8.

Islington's top cop Ch Supt Raj Kohli, who leads central north BCU, last week told the Gazette gun crime in Islington has actually reduced over the past six months.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 304/july22. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Did you see what happened? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk